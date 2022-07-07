Dates set for area fall football games for Bureau County teams

Bureau County football fans can now mark their calendar for the games they want to see their favorite teams play this fall.

The IHSA released the 2022 master schedule Thursday morning, seven weeks before opening day. As previously published, the Three Rivers Conference football calendar is working around officials shortages and there will be a sprinkling of Thursday and Saturday dates each week, some still to be determined.

The Three Rivers will kick off with two weeks of crossover contests with the West Division the home team for the first week while the East Division will play host for Week 2.

Princeton will open Week 1 on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Rockridge. In other area openers, Bureau Valley will play at Riverdale, Hall at Orion, St. Bede at Sherrard and Mendota at E-P in Three Rivers crossovers while Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio will be at Polo in eight-man football, all on Friday, Aug. 26.

Hall’s opener will mark the return of Randy Tieman as the Red Devils coach in three seasons.

Must-see games include:

Hall at Princeton, Friday, Sept. 9

Kewanee at Princeton, Friday, Sept. 23, in one of the state’s longest rivalries

Bureau Valley at St. Bede, Saturday, Oct. 1 (St. Bede Homecoming)

Hall at St. Bede, Friday, Oct. 14

Princeton at Bureau Valley, Friday, Oct. 14

Bureau Valley at Hall, Friday, Oct. 21

Here’s a look at the BCR area teams’ schedules, each shown with their 2021 record:

Bureau Valley (3-6)

Fri., Aug. 26 - at Riverdale, 7

Fri., Sept. 2 - Sherrard, 7

*Fri., Sept. 9 - Mendota, 7

*Fri., Sept. 16 - at Kewanee, 7

*Fri., Sept. 23 - Newman, 7

Sat., Oct. 1 - at St. Bede, 1

Fri., Oct. 7 - at E-P, 7

*Fri., Oct. 14 - Princeton, 7

*Fri., Oct. 21 - at Hall, 7

Hall (1-8)

Fri., Aug. 26 - at Orion, 7

Fri., Sept. 2 - M-R, 7

*Fri., Sept. 9 - at Princeton, 7

Fri., Sept. 16 - at Morrison, 7

*Fri., Sept. 23 - at Hall, 7

*Fri., Sept. 30 - at Kewanee, 7

*Fri., Oct. 7 - at Hall, 7

*Fri., Oct. 14 - at St. Bede, 7

*Fri., Oct. 21 - Bureau Valley, 7

Princeton (10-2)

Thurs, Aug. 25 - at Rockridge, 7

Thurs., Sept. 1 - Orion, 7

*Fri., Sept. 9 - Hall, 7

*Fri., Sept. 16 - at Mendota,

*Fri., Sept. 23 - Kewanee, 7

*Fri., Sept. 30 - at Newman, 7

*Fri., Oct. 7 - St. Bede, 7

*Fri., Oct. 14 - at Bureau Valley, 7

Fri., Oct. 21 - at M-R, 7

St. Bede (8-3)

Fri., Aug. 26 - at Sherrard, 7

Fri., Sept. 2 - E-P, 7

*Fri., Sept. 9 - Kewanee, 7

*Fri., Sept. 16 - at Newman, 7

*Fri., Sept. 23 - at Riverdale, 7

*Sat., Oct. 1 - Bureau Valley, 1

*Fri., Oct. 7 - St. Bede, 7

*Fri., Oct. 14 - Hall, 7

*Fri., Oct. 21 - at Mendota, 7

Mendota (5-5)

Fri., Aug. 26 - at E-P, 7

Fri., Sept. 2 - Riverdale, 7

*Fri., Sept. 9 - at Bureau Valley, 7

*Fri., Sept. 16 - Princeton, 7

*Fri., Sept. 23 - at Hall, 7

Sat., Oct. 1 - at Sherrard, 1

*Fri., Oct. 7 - Kewanee, 7

*Fri., Oct. 14 - at Newman, 7

*Fri., Oct. 21 - St. Bede, 7

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (7-5)

Fri., Aug. 26 - at Polo, 7

Fri., Sept. 2 - River Ridge, 7

Fri., Sept. 9 - Milledgeville, 7

Fri., Sept. 16 - Milford, 7

Sat., Sept. 24 - at Orangeville, 1

Fri., Sep. 30 - Hiawatha, 7

Sat., Oct. 8 - at Bushnell, 1

Fri., Oct. 14 - at Freeport Aquin, 7

Fri., Oct. 21 - West Central, 7

Keys: * TRAC East game; + TRAC West game