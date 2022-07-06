Bureau County teams gearing up for busy summer of football

Here’s a look at summer schedules for the Bureau County football teams as the prepare for the upcoming 2022 fall season:

Bureau Valley

The Storm have a pair of 7 on 7s on the week of July 11-16. BV will join Annawan-Wethersfield and host Princeton on Monday, July 11 and return to Princeton for the Tigers’ annual 7 on 7/Linemen Challenge on Saturday, July 16.

The BV high school and junior high camp will run July 18-21 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with the high school camp to continue the next week, July 25-28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Bourquin Field.

Hall

Randy Tieman returns as the Red Devils’ head coach after stepping away for three seasons. Hall team camp will run Monday through Thursday for three weeks starting July 11 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. There are no 7 on 7s scheduled.

Princeton

The Tigers are taking the school mandated 4th of July week off before hitting the gridiron for a busy week for 7 on 7s.

First up, the Tigers will welcome Annawan-Wethersfield and Bureau Valley to Little Siberia on Monday, July 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for both varsity and F/S games.

Coach Ryan Pearson will take the Tigers to his alma mater for the Stark County 7 on 7 on Wednesday, July 13 in Wyoming. The Tigers will return home to host its annual 7 on 7/Lineman Challenge on Saturday, July 16.

The PHS Mini Camp is set for July 11-12, and July 14 at 8:30 a.m. Full team camp will run July 18-22.

St. Bede

The St. Bede Youth Camp will be held the week of July 11-15 from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the Academy.

The Bruins will play in the Ottawa 7 on 7 on Saturday, July 21 and will be hosting Kewanee, Ottawa and Du-Pec on Thursday, July 28 at 3 p.m.

Note: All teams will observe the “Dead Week” leading up to the start of the first week of practice from Aug. 7-13.