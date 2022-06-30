June 30, 2022
Shaw Local
A look at the 2022 Three Rivers Conference football calendar

Here’s a week-by-week look at the 2022 Three Rivers Conference football calendar. All dates are not set yet as the conference works around officials shortages.

The West Division will be the home team for the first week of crossover games and the East Division will host the Week 2 crossovers.

WEEK 1

VisitorsHome
Bureau ValleyRiverdale
HallOrion
KewaneeMonmouth-Roseville
MendotaErie-Prophetstown
NewmanMorrison
*PrincetonRockridge
St. BedeSherrard

* Will be played Thursday, Aug. 25

WEEK 2

VisitorsHome
Erie-ProphetstownSt. Bede
Monmouth-RosevilleHall
MorrisonKewanee
* OrionPrinceton
RiverdaleMendota
RockridgeNewman
SherrardBureau Valley

* Will be played Thursday, Sept. 1

WEEK 3

VisitorsHome
HallPrinceton
KewaneeSt. Bede
MendotaBureau Valley
MorrisonMonmouth-Roseville
NewmanOrion
RockridgeRiverdale
SherrardErie-Prophetstown

WEEK 4

VisitorsHome
Bureau ValleyKewanee
Erie-ProphetstownRockridge
HallMorrison
Monmouth-RosevilleSherrard
PrincetonMendota
RiverdaleOrion
St. BedeNewman

WEEK 5

VisitorsHome
KewaneePrinceton
MendotaHall
NewmanBureau Valley
OrionErie-Prophetstown
RockridgeMonmouth-Roseville
SherrardMorrison
St. BedeRiverdale

WEEK 6

VisitorsHome
Bureau ValleySt. Bede
Erie-ProphetstownRiverdale
HallKewanee
MendotaSherrard
Monmouth-RosevilleOrion
MorrisonRockridge
PrincetonNewman

WEEK 7

VisitorsHome
Bureau ValleyErie-Prophetstown
KewaneeMendota
NewmanHall
OrionMorrison
RockridgeSherrard
RiverdaleMonmouth-Roseville
St. BedePrinceton

WEEK 8

VisitorsHome
HallSt. Bede
KewaneeRockridge
MendotaNewman
Monmouth-RosevilleErie-Prophetstown
MorrisonRiverdale
PrincetonBureau Valley
SherrardOrion

WEEK 9

VisitorsHome
Bureau ValleyHall
Erie-ProphetstownMorrison
NewmanKewanee
OrionRockridge
PrincetonMonmouth-Roseville
RiverdaleSherrard
St. BedeMendota