A look at the 2022 Three Rivers Conference football calendar

Here’s a week-by-week look at the 2022 Three Rivers Conference football calendar. All dates are not set yet as the conference works around officials shortages.

The West Division will be the home team for the first week of crossover games and the East Division will host the Week 2 crossovers.

WEEK 1

Visitors Home Bureau Valley Riverdale Hall Orion Kewanee Monmouth-Roseville Mendota Erie-Prophetstown Newman Morrison *Princeton Rockridge St. Bede Sherrard

* Will be played Thursday, Aug. 25

WEEK 2

Visitors Home Erie-Prophetstown St. Bede Monmouth-Roseville Hall Morrison Kewanee * Orion Princeton Riverdale Mendota Rockridge Newman Sherrard Bureau Valley

* Will be played Thursday, Sept. 1

WEEK 3

Visitors Home Hall Princeton Kewanee St. Bede Mendota Bureau Valley Morrison Monmouth-Roseville Newman Orion Rockridge Riverdale Sherrard Erie-Prophetstown

WEEK 4

Visitors Home Bureau Valley Kewanee Erie-Prophetstown Rockridge Hall Morrison Monmouth-Roseville Sherrard Princeton Mendota Riverdale Orion St. Bede Newman

WEEK 5

Visitors Home Kewanee Princeton Mendota Hall Newman Bureau Valley Orion Erie-Prophetstown Rockridge Monmouth-Roseville Sherrard Morrison St. Bede Riverdale

WEEK 6

Visitors Home Bureau Valley St. Bede Erie-Prophetstown Riverdale Hall Kewanee Mendota Sherrard Monmouth-Roseville Orion Morrison Rockridge Princeton Newman

WEEK 7

Visitors Home Bureau Valley Erie-Prophetstown Kewanee Mendota Newman Hall Orion Morrison Rockridge Sherrard Riverdale Monmouth-Roseville St. Bede Princeton

WEEK 8

Visitors Home Hall St. Bede Kewanee Rockridge Mendota Newman Monmouth-Roseville Erie-Prophetstown Morrison Riverdale Princeton Bureau Valley Sherrard Orion

WEEK 9