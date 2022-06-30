A look at the 2022 Three Rivers Conference football calendar

Here’s a week-by-week look at the 2022 Three Rivers Conference football calendar. All dates are not set yet as the conference works around officials shortages.
The West Division will be the home team for the first week of crossover games and the East Division will host the Week 2 crossovers.
WEEK 1
|Visitors
|Home
|Bureau Valley
|Riverdale
|Hall
|Orion
|Kewanee
|Monmouth-Roseville
|Mendota
|Erie-Prophetstown
|Newman
|Morrison
|*Princeton
|Rockridge
|St. Bede
|Sherrard
* Will be played Thursday, Aug. 25
WEEK 2
|Visitors
|Home
|Erie-Prophetstown
|St. Bede
|Monmouth-Roseville
|Hall
|Morrison
|Kewanee
|* Orion
|Princeton
|Riverdale
|Mendota
|Rockridge
|Newman
|Sherrard
|Bureau Valley
* Will be played Thursday, Sept. 1
WEEK 3
|Visitors
|Home
|Hall
|Princeton
|Kewanee
|St. Bede
|Mendota
|Bureau Valley
|Morrison
|Monmouth-Roseville
|Newman
|Orion
|Rockridge
|Riverdale
|Sherrard
|Erie-Prophetstown
WEEK 4
|Visitors
|Home
|Bureau Valley
|Kewanee
|Erie-Prophetstown
|Rockridge
|Hall
|Morrison
|Monmouth-Roseville
|Sherrard
|Princeton
|Mendota
|Riverdale
|Orion
|St. Bede
|Newman
WEEK 5
|Visitors
|Home
|Kewanee
|Princeton
|Mendota
|Hall
|Newman
|Bureau Valley
|Orion
|Erie-Prophetstown
|Rockridge
|Monmouth-Roseville
|Sherrard
|Morrison
|St. Bede
|Riverdale
WEEK 6
|Visitors
|Home
|Bureau Valley
|St. Bede
|Erie-Prophetstown
|Riverdale
|Hall
|Kewanee
|Mendota
|Sherrard
|Monmouth-Roseville
|Orion
|Morrison
|Rockridge
|Princeton
|Newman
WEEK 7
|Visitors
|Home
|Bureau Valley
|Erie-Prophetstown
|Kewanee
|Mendota
|Newman
|Hall
|Orion
|Morrison
|Rockridge
|Sherrard
|Riverdale
|Monmouth-Roseville
|St. Bede
|Princeton
WEEK 8
|Visitors
|Home
|Hall
|St. Bede
|Kewanee
|Rockridge
|Mendota
|Newman
|Monmouth-Roseville
|Erie-Prophetstown
|Morrison
|Riverdale
|Princeton
|Bureau Valley
|Sherrard
|Orion
WEEK 9
|Visitors
|Home
|Bureau Valley
|Hall
|Erie-Prophetstown
|Morrison
|Newman
|Kewanee
|Orion
|Rockridge
|Princeton
|Monmouth-Roseville
|Riverdale
|Sherrard
|St. Bede
|Mendota