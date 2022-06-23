Fieldcrest football getting its own space with new locker room

During recent construction at Fieldcrest High School, the football team’s locker room was temporarily moved to the school’s old weight room.

When Nick Meyer returned to his alma mater to lead the football program, he asked the administration if the move could be permanent, and they agreed.

“That’s where I used to lift weights,” Meyer said. “It’s a special place to older Fieldcrest football players.

“It means a lot [to have our own space]. I think the coolest thing about football is you’re only guaranteed nine games in a season, and anything after that, you’re very lucky. With the bonds you make in football, I always tell the kids it’s the best sport in the world. I think it’s cool we’re going to walk in there and think, ‘This is our space.’ They’re going to make it their own.”

The Knights have spent the summer turning the old weight room into their new home.

“We’ve been getting it cleaned up and ready for our players,” Meyer said. “We’ve hung some hooks for pads. We got a TV hung up out there [which we’ll use for film]. We got some benches set up. It feels like football in there. That was definitely the goal.”

Meyer said the new locker room was being used for storage during construction, and a group of football players helped move everything out to where it now belongs.

He said the school’s maintenance staff and community members also have pitched in for the locker room set up.

“There was some stuff we needed moved for other teachers and athletics and we were able to move it for them,” Meyer said. “We had about 25 kids there at 8 a.m. They brought dollies and were ready to go. We’ve never had a hard time finding good helpers on the football team. Between them and our staff, the maintenance staff, community members and our administration too, if we needed help with something, a bunch of hands shoot up and they’re ready to go. It definitely makes our job a lot easier.”

The new weight room will be in the recently constructed addition to the school. The weight room will feature equipment from the old weight room along with some new equipment, Meyer said.

The football team is lifting at Knight Fitness in Minonk during the summer and will lift in the school’s weight room in season.

“It’s great for all sports,” Meyer said of the new weight room. “We’re very lucky our coaches understand it’s about bigger, faster, stronger, and that starts in the weight room and in conditioning. Our guys have bought in.”

The school’s new wing also includes locker rooms for boys and girls athletics, an agriculture shop and classroom and a greenhouse.

Meyer said it shows the support that led him back to his alma mater.

“With all the things we’re doing at the school, whether it be the weight room, locker room or adding the ag shop, it shows the community and district buy into their students and student-athletes,” Meyer said. “That’s what’s most important. It shows kids if you’re going to work hard in practice and in the classroom, we’re going to work hard to make this your space and make it something to be proud of.

“I appreciate the administration, our players from helping out, the maintenance crew for always lending a hand and definitely the community. They’ve all volunteered their time. They love football. They love the school. That’s why I wanted to come back here. The community supports the heck out of this place.”