Jacobs TE Grant Stec lands offer from Florida as list hits 20

Jacobs tight end Grant Stec is not participating in an extensive number of college exposure camps this summer, choosing to spend the last few weeks with his basketball team and the next few in football workouts.

That’s fine. College coaches already know Stec, who will be a junior, is. Stec (6-foot-6, 230 pounds) received a scholarship offer from Florida this week, giving him 20 offers from NCAA Division I schools.

Stec already has two varsity seasons with the Golden Eagles and was a vital part of their Class 7A playoff quarterfinal team last year, catching 25 passes for 438 yards and seven touchdowns.

“It’s a little overwhelming and there’s a lot of pressure to pick the right school and overall what I want to do and what program I want to play for,” Stec said. “It’s pretty exciting. It’s a good problem to have. I enjoy it.”

Stec also made an impact on defense, where Eagles coach Brian Zimmerman plans on using him again this fall.

“You forget he’s 16 sometimes and trying to navigate all of this and figure out where it is he wants to go,” Zimmerman said. “It’s a lot to take in. Grant’s not doing a lot of camps, he’s focusing on starting Monday with us. He has the grades to go wherever he wants, it’s a matter of finding that fit.

“It’s pretty exciting for him. He’s a pretty level-headed kid, he’s a good kid, we want to continue to develop him. The goal, now that (quarterback) Max (Benner) has a year under his belt, is to sling the ball a little bit more.”

Jacobs’ Grant Stec catches a pass against Prospect's Giovani Paredes during a Class 7A quarterfinal game Nov. 13 in Mt. Prospect. (Sean King for the Daily Herald)

Jacobs thrived with a three-back power running game and has three offensive linemen returning, but Zimmerman has Stec and 6-5 Nick True lining up at tight ends and want to utilize them as well. True received an offer from D-II Grand Valley State.

Stec went to one camp this summer, at Notre Dame. His recent offers came from Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Missouri and Purdue.

NCAA rules allow athletes entering their junior years to make five official visits to prospective schools.

“I’m unsure when I’ll do my official visits,” Stec said. “I’m guessing I might take them after my football season or end of school year next year.”

Stec wants to look at academics, coaching, campuses and everything else while considering his decision. He anticipates deciding on a school by the end of his junior year of high school.

“We have to get (Stec) more involved in the offense this year,” Zimmerman said. “That’s our No. 1 goal, between him and True. He’ll rotate in for us on defense too. He had some pretty monster plays for us on defense for us, too.”