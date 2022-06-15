Princeton’s Drew Harp to put on Tiger stripes one more time

Princeton’s Drew Harp will put his Tiger stripes back on one more time to play in Saturday’s 48th annual Shrine All-Star Football Game in Bloomington.

Harp will be be one of 106 of the state’s best football players participating in the all-star game to raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children.

Game time is 11 a.m. at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.

“It’s an honor to play for such a great cause knowing that whatever money is raised by the Shrine game is going to benefit someone truly needs it. It’s also an honor to be able to compete with some of the best players in the state,” Harp said.

“I was looking forward to the visit to the Shriners hospital, but unfortunately it got canceled. Although I still look forward to playing football.”

Harp, who will play for North Central College this fall, will suit up on the Blue Team along side Three Rivers East Conference mates Niko Powe of Kewanee and Derek Chandler of Monmouth-Roseville. Chris Swayne Jr. of LaSalle-Peru will suit up for the Red.

PHS coach Ryan Pearson said it will be great to see Harp strap on the Tiger stripes helmet one more time for such a big event.

“It’s a great honor for a great young man. With everything Drew accomplished in his four-year career, getting the opportunity to play in this All-Star game was only fitting,” Pearson said. “I can’t wait to watch him play donning the Stripes one more time.”

Admission for the game is $10 and can be purchased at the gate.

Each year at the Shrine Game, two patients from the Shiners Hospital for Children are chosen to be the prince and princess. The princess is Madi Penaflor from Sterling, who is a patient at the Shriners Hospital in Chicago. The prince is from Virginia, who is a patient at the Shriners Hospital in St. Louis. The prince and princess are honorary representatives from each hospital that will benefit from the money raised through the game.

Last year’s event raised nearly $28,000 that went directly to providing outstanding medical care for children at the Shriners Hospitals forChildren.



