Lyons Township’s Danny Pasko wins Bears’ High School All-Star award

Danny Pasko of Lyons Township has been named the sixth Chicago Bears Community High School All-Star award winner of the season, the team announced Thursday in a news release.

From March through May, the team is recognizing nine high school football players who are making a positive impact in their community and school. Each winner will receive a custom hand-painted football, gift bag and invitation to a future Bears event. The Bears will also make a $500 donation to the charitable organization of the player’s choosing. Pasko has selected Pillars Community Health.

“It’s an honor to receive the award,” Pasko said. “Growing up with two great friends, Pat and Jer Woods, with special needs has taught me that you never know what someone is dealing with on a daily basis. It is important to try every day to make someday’s day better. They also taught me to never take anything for granted in life, sports and family.”

Pasko, a junior, is a three-year linebacker for Lyons. Pasko suffered a serious knee injury during his sophomore year that required surgery, but returned to the field this past fall to help lead the Lions to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. He earned all-conference honors.

“Thanks to [Lyons] coach [Jon] Beutjer for believing in me this last football season,” Pasko said. “Coming off an injury and having coach Beutjer trust me when I didn’t believe in myself meant the world to me. The coach’s trust and positive attitude changed me more than actually playing the game.

“I would also like to thank our new principal, Dr. [Jen] Tyrrell. From the first time I met her she was pumping up our football team in our weight room, making us believe we can run through a brick wall to last week when she gave me a big hug.

“I am honored and thankful to the Chicago Bears for donating to Pillars Community Health. My uncle, Justin Hall (Bubba) was the No. 2 recruit in the nation in 1988. Justin was the happiest and kindest man, but lost his life a few years back due to mental health issues. He would have loves this award!”

Off the field, Pasko coordinated the Secret Santa program for his football team, volunteering to shop and distribute presents to more than 160 under privileged kids in their community. Also, the day after Thanksgiving Pasko encouraged his teammates to help their local YMCA unload and sell 1,500 Christmas trees to raise funds for local charities in La Grange. Pasko currently holds an unweighted 3.7 GPA.

“We are tremendously proud of Danny for his leadership and willingness to help others and make a difference in the school community,” Beutjer said. “He sets the bar high for himself as a student, athlete and most importantly as a person.”