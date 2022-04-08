Football: Oregon hires Kundert as new head coach

The Oregon Hawks have hired a new football coach, as Broc Kundert was named to the position earlier this week.
He takes over for Nick Schneiderman, who resigned last month.
Kundert is a 2007 graduate of Freeport High School, and served as an assistant coach for the Pretzels from 2011-17. He was the head coach at Freeport Aquin High School from 2018-21, helping the Bulldogs transition to 8-man football this past fall.
Now he’s ready to make a move himself, and he felt that Oregon was the perfect landing spot.
“I’ve been looking around a little bit, and I saw the opening in Oregon, and that’s a job that’s always intrigued me,” Kundert said. “The school has a strong tradition, and has strong wrestling and track programs as well, which are always a big help to the football program.
“There were a lot of different factors and a lot of thought that went into it, but I thought it would be a good spot for me. I feel like coming from a small 1A and 8-man program, the jump to 2A-3A was one I could handle, and I was ready for the challenge.”
Kundert will be in the building as a history teacher. He said he’ll serve as a full-time substitute next school year before taking over for a teacher who’s retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
At Aquin, Kundert guided the Bulldogs to NUIC South titles in 2019 and the spring 2021 season, when they were ranked No. 1 in the final AP poll. The 2019 team advanced to the state quarterfinals in Class 1A, and he also led the Bulldogs to the playoffs in their first year in 8-man football last fall.
“We are thrilled to be able to have Broc lead our football program,” Oregon athletic director Mike Lawton said in a statement. “He is an outstanding coach with a tremendous football background both as a coach and player. He is energetic, passionate, and a true student of the game. He is well-respected in the coaching community, and we are tremendously excited for the future of Oregon Hawk football under his guidance.”
Kundert said the thing that drew him to Oregon was that even though the Hawks haven’t been having as much success the past few years, they’ve still have so much support and interest from the student body and the community.
“The thing that really stood out was that even though they’ve kind of been down recently, they always still had good numbers and the kids always play hard,” Kundert said. “Some programs that have been struggling for a few years only get 20-25 kids out, but that wasn’t the case at Oregon, and that showed me how important football is to the people and kids here.”
A veteran of arguably the toughest 1A conference in the state in the NUIC, Kundert said he’s looking forward to the challenge of coaching in the Big Northern, where the Hawks face tougher teams from bigger schools every week.
Oregon has the smallest enrollment of any public school in the BNC at 404.5; only Rockford Christian (389) and Rockford Lutheran (315) are smaller. The Hawks would’ve been in 2A had they made the playoffs this year; all other public schools in the BNC would’ve been classified in 3A or 4A.
“Being able to compete in a conference like the Big Northern was also a factor for me,” Kundert said. “It’s always tough, and to be the smallest public school in the conference and go up against strong 4A teams like Dixon and Stillman Valley, and strong 3A teams like Byron and Genoa-Kingston, it’s a challenge to compete in a conference like that.”
Before starting his coaching career, Kundert played four years of college football at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and was a three-year letterwinner for the Pioneers.
The former Freeport standout has been around a few styles of offense in his football career, and isn’t quite sure what he’ll end up running in Oregon. While the Hawks are traditionally a Wing-T team, Kundert is coming from a spread attack at Aquin.
But Kundert said he always keeps an open mind when it comes to offensive systems and game plans.
“I would say that I’ll run an offense that fits our kids,” he said. “I’m not married to any system in particular, because I don’t think that works all the time. I think it hurts some schools that are married to a system forever and don’t fit it to the personnel they have.
“I’ve got an idea of what the offense will look like, but I’ll tell you for sure after the first two weeks of practice.”
No matter what the offseason and preseason bring, Kundert said he’s ready to get going with the Hawks to prepare them for the 2022 season.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity to take over a program like Oregon,” he said. “Programs with the resources and tradition like they have here don’t come open very often, so when they do, it’s an honor to be the person picked to lead it.”