Ethan Sramek follows St. Bede pipeline to Eureka College

The St. Bede to Eureka College pipeline continues to flow strong.

St. Bede senior Ethan Sramek announced his commitment Monday to play football for Eureka. He will be the fourth St. Bede product in uniform for the Red Devils this fall, joining alums Ben Bernabei (RB) and Kobe Newman (WR), who will be seniors, and Braden Damerell (WR), a sophomore.

Another former Bruin, Michael Slingsby, recently finished up his career at Eureka.

“It’s always great to see kids moving on. Eureka has been good for our guys,” St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said.

St. Bede's Ethan Sramek (Scott Anderson)

Sramek said there was a lot to like about Eureka, especially coach Kurt Barth.

“The biggest thing was how much coach Barth reached out to me. I really appreciated his frequent communication,” he said. “My visit there was very nice. I liked the atmosphere and it felt like it would be a nice place to call home for the next four years.”

He said it will be “cool I’ll get to play with old teammates again.”

Sramek played a key role for the Bruins’ success last fall that included a playoff run and an 8-3 record. He played running back and linebacker before switching to off guard and defensive tackle Week 7.

Eureka went 2-8 last fall, 2-6 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Sramek is the third St. Bede senior to pursue a collegiate career, following Rylan Heersink (University of St. Francis and Tyreke Fortney (ISU).