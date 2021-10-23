‘We showed up’ Nate Kraus, Yorkville deliver stunning offensive performance, beat Oswego to seal playoff bid

YORKVILLE – Nate Kraus bounced off a handful of Oswego defenders, bounced up off the turf and flexed his arms toward the Yorkville sideline.

The Foxes’ offense flexed its muscle all night.

In a must-win situation for a playoff bid, Yorkville came through with a stunning offensive performance. Kraus threw for 225 yards and a touchdown and ran for 87 yards and a score, and Gio Zeman ran for 132 yards and five TDs in the Foxes’ 48-26 win over Southwest Prairie West champion Oswego in the regular season finale.

“Playoffs started this week and we showed up,” said Kraus, Yorkville’s senior quarterback, who topped 200 yards passing for the first time this season. “Usually our defense is the one that helps our offense out. Today our offense was the one that helped our defense. We didn’t want this to be the last time playing together.”

Yorkville QB @Nate_kraus1 225 passing yards, TD, 87 rushing yards, TD in 48-26 win over Oswego. pic.twitter.com/cGmrrcoCnM — Joshua Welge (@jwelge96) October 23, 2021

As the final seconds ticked away at Campbell Field, the Yorkville student section, dressed in all-black, stormed the field in a mad celebration. Then the Foxes mobbed head coach Dan McGuire and bobbed up and down as the song “Happy” echoed through the field.

Yorkville (5-4, 2-3) is headed to the playoffs for the third straight, nine-game season.

“This is as good as it gets,” Zeman said. “We’ve been preaching all week that we needed this win and I’m just super excited.”

FND.102221.Oswego/Yorkville football Oswego runningback Mark Melton (11) jumps between Yorkville defenders Andrew Garton (5) and Isiah Griffin (6) during a varsity football game at Yorkville High School on Friday. (Steven Buyansky/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Mark Melton ran for 185 yards on 14 carries and three TDs, including an 85-yarder for Oswego (6-3, 4-1), nearly topping 200 yards for the third time in five weeks, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Yorkville, which amassed 516 yards of offense and 291 rushing, scored TDs on five straight possessions, and all four in the second half until the final one as time ran out.

“You think about how well we were able to run the ball against a really good football team, that doesn’t happen too often in our conference,” McGuire said. “That’s pretty much unheard of.”

The Foxes scored their most points in a game since 2018, while the 48 points were the most Oswego’s defense has surrendered since 2012. The Panthers had a six-game winning streak snapped, missed out on clinching an outright SPC West title – and probably cost themselves a home first-round playoff game.

“They [Yorkville] did a great job gameplanning and doing what they needed to do because we sure as heck couldn’t stop them all night,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “All credit to them. They outplayed us in all phases a million times over.”

FND.102221.Oswego/Yorkville football Yorkville tight end Andrew Laurich hoists runningback Gio Zeman into the air, to celebrate a touchdown against Oswego during a varsity football game at Yorkville High School on Friday. (Steven Buyansky/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

The Foxes came out firing early.

Kraus was 3 for 3 for 69 yards on the game’s opening drive capped off by his 1-yard QB sneak. Next possession, he connected with John Swarn on a perfectly executed flea flicker for a 64-yard TD pass and 13-0 lead with 2:34 left in the first quarter.

Yorkville didn’t leave any trick in the bag. Deajeion Lewis tried a halfback pass that went incomplete, and Andrew Garton’s 22-yard run on a fake punt set up Zeman’s 4-yard TD run and a 33-20 lead with 9:55 left in the fourth quarter.

“I didn’t want to go home tonight and wish I would have done anything different,” McGuire said. “I wanted to throw everything we had at them.”

FND.102221.Oswego/Yorkville football On a flea-flicker, Yorkville receiver John Swarn (3) catches a deep pass, all alone, against Oswego for a touchdown during a varsity football game at Yorkville High School on Friday. (Steven Buyansky/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

They needed to.

In a dizzying back-and-forth, the teams scored TDs on the first six possessions of the second half. Melton made a nifty spin away from two defenders for a 15-yard TD to close to 20-14 out of the half, but Yorkville answered with a 10-play, 70-yard drive capped off by Zeman’s 6-yard TD.

Melton again took in a score from 15 yards out, but Garton’s run on the fake punt led to Zeman’s third TD. Back came Oswego with a two-play scoring drive, a 47-yard Cruz Ibarra pass to Deakon Tonielli setting up Ibarra’s 4-yard run.

Yorkville again had the answer, as Kraus scrambled and found Swarn for an 83-yard catch-and-run inside the Oswego 5.

“Can’t say enough good things about Nate. He played so freely,” McGuire said. “He made some big throws that we weren’t necessarily looking for.”

The big one, for 83 yards, led to another Zeman score. Oswego finally blinked, going four-and-out, and Zeman found daylight for his final TD from 15 yards out and the final 48-26 margin with 3:54 left.

“Couldn’t say enough about our line tonight. The holes were wide open,” Zeman said. “I could have put a car right in there.”

Defensively, Yorkville’s Blake Kersting had an interception in the latter stages of the game after earlier partially blocking a punt, blocked an extra point and was the upback on the fake punt. He also threw a two-point conversion pass after Zeman’s final TD.

“People were definitely not expecting us to be here, picking us to go 2-7,” Kraus said. “For sure, it feels good.”