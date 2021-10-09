High school football: My Suburban Life Week 7 results; recaps for every game

Hinsdale Central 27, York 23: Sean Allison’s 4-yard TD run with 1:30 left after a Joe Boggs interception return capped off Hinsdale Central’s stunning comeback at York, as the Red Devils rallied from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the previously undefeated Dukes 27-23.

Wheaton North 10, Wheaton Warrenville South 8: Seth Kortenhoeven hit a 39-yard field goal as time expired, sending Wheaton North to a dramatic 10-8 win over Wheaton Warrenville South on Friday.

Glenbard West 13, Downers Grove North 10: Jason Thomas’ 1-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left gave Glenbard West a hard-fought 13-10 win over Downers Grove on Friday.

IC Catholic Prep 55, Riverside-Brookfield 14: IC Catholic Prep sophomore Kareem Parker had a touchdown catch, returned an interception for a score and nearly had a kickoff return for a third TD, his big plays in all phases and Dennis Mandala threw for six touchdowns in sparking the Knights to a 55-14 blowout of Riverside-Brookfield.

Lemont 44, Tinley Park 0: Albert Kunickis ran for two touchdowns and Sam Andretti one, and Luke Wallace threw for two TDs and Ryan Koehler for one for Lemont (7-0).

Downers Grove South sophomore Deon Davis ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs' win over Addison Trail on Friday, Oct. 8. (Photo provided by Laura Duffy)

Downers Grove South 27, Addison Trail 6: Sophomore Deon Davis ran for 185 yards and two TDs for the Mustangs (3-4, 3-1), who won their third straight game.

Willowbrook 33, Hinsdale South 7: The Warriors (5-2, 5-0) won their fifth consecutive game.

Glenbard East 20, Bartlett 7: The Rams (6-1, 6-1) clinched a playoff berth with their win over the Hawks.

Glenbard South 48, Streamwood 16: Michael Champagne threw two TD passes to Cam Williams from 17 and 36 yards and an 11-yarder to Dominic D’Ambra, and Trevor Burnett had a 17-yard TD pass for the Raiders (6-1, 6-1), who clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Bishop McNamara 36, St. Francis 15: The Irish forced three turnovers and took advantage of them to beat the Spartans in long-time head coach Rich Zinanni’s final home game. Adam Criter had a nine-yard TD run and Alessio Milivojevic threw a six-yard TD pass to Dom Beres for St. Francis (5-2), which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Tony Phillips ran for 221 yards for the Irish (4-3), which kept its playoff hopes alive.

Marist 34, Montini 0: Marist quarterback Dontrell Jackson and wide receiver Ryan Sims connected seven times for 147 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-0 win over Montini.

Lyons 49, Leyden 0: The Lions (4-3) rolled in the West Suburban Conference crossover.