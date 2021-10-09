High school football: Kendall County Now Week 7 results; recaps for every game

Oswego 26, West Aurora 7: With Oswego without the services of its top two quarterbacks, running back Mark Melton shouldered the load, carrying the ball 28 times for 171 yards in the Panthers’ 26-7 win at West Aurora.

Oswego East 14, Yorkville 7: Ty Carlson’s electrifying 73-yard catch and DJ Parrott’s big punt block were the big plays as Oswego East held off Yorkville 14-7 to clinch the Wolves’ sixth straight playoff bid.

Marengo 21, Plano 20: Marengo’s Dylan Stolz ran for 177 yards with a touchdown and came up with a key interception late to help lead the Indians to a 21-20 win over Plano.

Harvard 29, Sandwich 24: Seven Tornga ran for 109 yards on 13 carries with two TDs for the Indians (0-7).