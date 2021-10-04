McHenry County notes: Prairie Ridge gets boost from Tyler Vasey’s return

Prairie Ridge was thrilled Friday night with the return of running back Tyler Vasey from an elbow injury.

Hampshire, on the other hand, would not have minded if Vasey had taken one more week to heal.

The speedy junior, who was slated to be the Wolves quarterback, carried six times for 66 yards and caught three passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in Prairie Ridge’s 43-42 Fox Valley Conference loss to the Whip-Purs.

Vasey fell on his right [throwing] elbow in practice about 10 days before the season opener. Defensive back Mason Loucks stepped in at quarterback and performed well for the Wolves (4-2, 4-2 FVC).

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp opted to leave Loucks at quarterback since he had played five games and use Vasey at the A-back in the Wolves’ triple-option offense, which he played last spring.

“Wherever [Vasey] plays, he can make big plays,” Schremp said. “Fortunately for us he made some big ones. It’s nice to see him out there. He didn’t miss a practice. He’s out there coaching up guys, doing whatever he can to make our team better.

“It was fun to see him doing what he really wants to.”

Vasey played two games in the spring season before suffering a broken collarbone, knocking him out of the last four games. He returned midway through the baseball season and started at second base for the Class 3A state runner-up team.

“It always feels great coming off of an injury,” Vasey said. “I wasn’t nervous about my elbow, I was a little skeptical, but I did pad it all up with a brace. I was practicing the week prior and this week, I wasn’t hitting anybody, but I was getting the timing down with Mason.”

Vasey received clearance from his doctor Thursday and was back in the lineup. He had suffered the injury when he fell on the elbow in practice and was uncertain when or if he would make it back.

Vasey took about four weeks off, then began running in practices to get his legs back in shape. Initially, the swinging of the elbow when running brought pain.

“I didn’t expect to come back this early,” Vasey said. “I thought it was going to be two weeks later. I wanted to make sure I was healthy before I came back and not mess up my sports. I made sure of everything.”

Vasey made a couple big plays on the Wolves’ final drive as they moved to Hampshire’s 11 in the final minute, but missed a field goal that would have won the game.

Another comeback: Crystal Lake Central also benefited from the comeback of a big-time playmaker in quarterback Colton Madura, who had missed most of the three previous games with a hip injury.

Madura led the Tigers’ offense to 536 total yards in their 42-37 FVC victory over Crystal Lake South. He ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 207 yards and another score.

“He’s special,” Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin said. “It was good having him back. He’s very confident and steady. In a game like this it’s good to have an experienced quarterback.”

Central was 1-2 in the games Madura missed, losing to Cary-Grove and Hampshire, then beating Dundee-Crown last week.

Central (4-2, 4-2) now hopes its offense will be in top form as it drives for the Class 6A playoffs.

Making an impact: Crystal Lake South junior Cooper LePage is better known for his exploits on the basketball court where he plays for his father, Matt. But he has been a welcome addition to the Gators wide receiving corps this season.

LePage was on his way to a big night Friday, but suffered a sprained left ankle in the first half and could not return. He had three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown, bringing his season totals to 19 catches, 314 yards and five TDs.

Gators quarterback Justin Kowalak leads the area in passing yards and wide receiver Michael Prokos is his favorite target, but LePage has given South another threat in the passing game.

“Coop is having a great year for us,” Gators coach Rob Fontana said. “He’s such a hard worker and competitor. He hates to lose at anything, so he practices hard and wants to do well for the team. He wanted to play in the second half, but we played it safe.”

LePage has a touchdown in every game this season, five by touchdown reception and one on a defensive fumble return.

Huge steps: Hampshire (4-2, 4-2) took a significant step forward for its program Friday with its victory over Prairie Ridge. Whip-Purs coach Jake Brosman went for a 2-point conversion late rather than kicking for a tie score.

Two years ago, Hampshire lost to Prairie Ridge, 59-0. That Wolves team went on to play in the Class 6A state championship game.

“It feels great to get that win,” Brosman said. “It is great for our players to see all their hard work pay off.”

Getting a W: McHenry and Johnsburg both enjoyed their Friday nights like no other so far this fall as each team picked up its first victory.

McHenry defeated Dundee-Crown, 49-13, in an FVC game; Johnsburg beat Sandwich, 35-0, in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division game.

McHenry (1-5, 1-5) scored the most points it’s had this season behind 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns from running back Brody Hallin. Wide receiver Kyle Kaempf caught six passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

“It felt good to get our first victory in front of an awesome crowd at McCracken,” Warriors coach Jon Niemic said. “It’s always nice to get a win on homecoming.”

Niemic praised all three phases and lauded the play of offensive linemen Luke Zunkel, Dylan Hogan, Elijah Nothdorf, Caleb Rezmer and Tyler Groves.

“I especially thought our offensive line came to play with a physical style, and our defensive coaches did a great job preparing our guys,” Niemic said.

Johnsburg had been competitive in most of its games this season and almost knocked off Plano before losing, 27-26, in Week 5. The Skyhawks also were respectable in a Week 2 loss to Wilmington, 28-13, the top-ranked team in Class 3A.

Friday’s point total was the most Johnsburg has scored this season.

“It was great to see some smiles on the faces of our kids after the game,” Skyhawks coach Sam Lesniak said. “They needed it.”