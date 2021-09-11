Marengo’s Josh Holst tosses five TDs in win over Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG — Throughout the week, teams can practice offense, defense and special teams, but when the lights are turned on each Friday, there is often another element that factors into the outcome. Momentum can often be elusive, but when you have it, what a difference it makes. For the Marengo Indians, momentum was on full display in a 42-14 win at Johnsburg.

Marengo (2-1) captured the momentum late in the first half scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass as time expired. In the second half, the defense stepped up with three interceptions which helped seal the outcome.

“Momentum is so important in a game and we were fortunate to score going into halftime, and the fact that we knew we had the ball to start the second half was so important for us,” Marengo quarterback Josh Holst said.

Holst had a huge impact for the offense in the first half for Marengo. The junior quarterback hit Collin Aubry with for a 51-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give the Indians the early lead. In the second quarter, Holst and the passing attack continued to roll as he connected with Exzavier Meyer (5 catches, 78 yards) for a 41-yard touchdown and then hit Aubry (11 catches, 146 yards) with a 14-yard score on the final play of the first half.

“The receivers just clicked, the offensive line gave us the time and it felt great to start that way,” Holst said.

In total, Holst finished the game with five touchdown passes, a first for him as a varsity quarterback, while going 24 of 34 for 343 passing yards.

Marengo’s defense made big play after big play as the game progressed. Junior defensive back Logan Miller had two interceptions in the second half for the Indians and senior Owen Lohff returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.

“The coaches had a great game plan and when the offense is converting, those turnovers are really big difference makers,” said Miller, who also scored a touchdown on offense.

While Marengo coach Paul Forsythe was pleased with the win, it is the week-to-week improvement that has impressed him.

“The growth we’ve seen overall is a credit to our players who want to get better each week and that showed up tonight on both sides of the ball,” Forythe said.

For Johnsburg (0-3), Jake Metzke ran hard all night, finishing with 95 yards rushing, and put the Skyhawks up in the first quarter with a 23-yard touchdown run. Johnsburg’s other touchdown came on a sensational 90-yard kickoff return by junior Cade Piggott in the third quarter. Overall, though, the night came down to needing to be more consistent on both sides of the ball.

“There is never a question of effort on this team, but it needs to come down to execution, we need to execute when their number is called and tonight we didn’t make enough plays,” Johnsburg coach Sam Lesniak said.