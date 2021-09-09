St. Francis-St. Edward canceled due to positive COVID test in St. Edward program; St. Francis to play at Prospect

COVID-19 has caused more changes to the football schedule.

St. Edward’s scheduled home game against St. Francis on Friday night has been canceled due to a positive COVID case within the St. Edward program, Green Wave athletic director P.J. White confirmed Thursday afternoon.

“We’re just following the rules of the Kane County Health Department,” White said.

St. Edward will have to absorb a forfeit loss.

Additionally, due to COVID issues at Niles West, Prospect’s scheduled game in Skokie has been canceled.

The Knights will now host St. Francis on Friday at 7 p.m. at George Gattas Stadium.