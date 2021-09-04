High school football: Week 2 results; recaps for every game

Yorkville 27, Plainfield Central 0: Andrew Zook, Andrew Laurich and Ben Alvarez each had sacks, and Yorkville’s defense held Plainfield Central to 51 total yards and five first downs while junior Michael Dopart threw two touchdowns in the Foxes’ 27-0 Southwest Prairie Conference crossover win.

[ Photos: Yorkville vs. Plainfield Central ]

Plano 45, Manteno 22: Waleed Johnson ran for 245 yards and two touchdowns, and Armando Martinez threw for 118 yards and a score as Plano bounced back from a season-opening loss to beat Manteno 45-22.

Lincoln-Way West 14, Oswego East 6: The Wolves dropped to 1-1 on the season.

Andrew 33, Oswego 28: The Panthers lost a heartbreaker in the final 30 seconds to drop to 0-2 on the season.