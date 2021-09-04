September 03, 2022
Shaw Local
High school football: Week 2 results; recaps for every game

By Joshua Welge

Nazareth Academy's Ethan Enriquez (8) is tackled during the boys varsity football game between Lemont High School and Nazareth Academy on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 in LaGrange, IL. (Tony Gadomski /Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

Lemont 24, Nazareth 17: Lemont’s Nathan Wrublik watched from the sidelines last season, especially after a season-ending ankle injury, but took center stage on Friday with 125 yards and a touchdown to lift his team to a 24-17 win at Nazareth.

St. Francis 35, Sterling 27: Junior running back Amari Head had 163 yards, 123 of them rushing, and scored three touchdowns, two on the ground, as St. Francis held off a gritty Sterling team 35-27 on Friday in Wheaton.

Joliet Catholic 23, IC Catholic Prep 22: Knights’ quarterback Dennis Mandala threw three long touchdown passes, but Joliet Catholic’s T.J. Schlageter connected on a key fourth-down pass to rally the Hilltoppers.

Downers Grove North 30, Willowbrook 0: Ben Bielawski and the Downers Grove North defense yielded just four first downs while totaling four sacks, an interception by Owen Thulin and a safety by Manny Adefila to shut out Willowbrook 30-0 on Friday night in Villa Park.

South Elgin 22, Glenbard East 6: South Elgin struck for three big plays to beat Glenbard East 22-6 in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Upstate Eight Conference as the Storm won its 16 straight conference game.

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Neuqua Valley 7: A week after allowing over 300 yards rushing in a season-opening loss, Wheaton Warrenville South’s defense answered the challenge, and Maison Haas kicked a game-winning kick in overtime as the Tigers knocked off Neuqua Valley 10-7.

Wauconda 35, Riverside-Brookfield 21: With two defenders on him, Wauconda junior Brock Pfeiffer caught and completed a 32-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Logan Olsen to keep Wauconda in control for a 35-21 victory over visiting Riverside-Brookfield.

Glenbard West 42, Downers Grove South 7: Julius Ellens scored two touchdowns and Jack Oberhorfer had one TD run and a pick-6 for the Hilltoppers (2-0).

Benet 24, Moline 21

Glenbard South 49, Fenton 14

Hinsdale Central 51, Proviso East 0

Oak Park-River Forest 42, Hinsdale South 7

Lyons 45, Addison Trail 0

Montini 31, Hillcrest 6

Wheaton North 28, Providence 0

York 58, Morton 7