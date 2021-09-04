High school football: Week 2 results; recaps for every game

Lemont 24, Nazareth 17: Lemont’s Nathan Wrublik watched from the sidelines last season, especially after a season-ending ankle injury, but took center stage on Friday with 125 yards and a touchdown to lift his team to a 24-17 win at Nazareth.

St. Francis 35, Sterling 27: Junior running back Amari Head had 163 yards, 123 of them rushing, and scored three touchdowns, two on the ground, as St. Francis held off a gritty Sterling team 35-27 on Friday in Wheaton.

Joliet Catholic 23, IC Catholic Prep 22: Knights’ quarterback Dennis Mandala threw three long touchdown passes, but Joliet Catholic’s T.J. Schlageter connected on a key fourth-down pass to rally the Hilltoppers.

Downers Grove North 30, Willowbrook 0: Ben Bielawski and the Downers Grove North defense yielded just four first downs while totaling four sacks, an interception by Owen Thulin and a safety by Manny Adefila to shut out Willowbrook 30-0 on Friday night in Villa Park.

South Elgin 22, Glenbard East 6: South Elgin struck for three big plays to beat Glenbard East 22-6 in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Upstate Eight Conference as the Storm won its 16 straight conference game.

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Neuqua Valley 7: A week after allowing over 300 yards rushing in a season-opening loss, Wheaton Warrenville South’s defense answered the challenge, and Maison Haas kicked a game-winning kick in overtime as the Tigers knocked off Neuqua Valley 10-7.

Wauconda 35, Riverside-Brookfield 21: With two defenders on him, Wauconda junior Brock Pfeiffer caught and completed a 32-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Logan Olsen to keep Wauconda in control for a 35-21 victory over visiting Riverside-Brookfield.

Glenbard West 42, Downers Grove South 7: Julius Ellens scored two touchdowns and Jack Oberhorfer had one TD run and a pick-6 for the Hilltoppers (2-0).

Benet 24, Moline 21

Glenbard South 49, Fenton 14

Hinsdale Central 51, Proviso East 0

Oak Park-River Forest 42, Hinsdale South 7

Lyons 45, Addison Trail 0

Montini 31, Hillcrest 6

Wheaton North 28, Providence 0

York 58, Morton 7