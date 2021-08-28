Marian Central’s Brendan Hernon, Christian Bentancur have big nights in season-opening win over Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG – An interception by Marian Central’s Joey Simon with less than three minutes remaining helped set up quarterback Brendan Hernon’s 10-yard touchdown run up the middle as the Hurricanes prevailed for a 39-25 win over Johnsburg on Friday in the season opener for both teams.

Hernon had the hot hand all night and finished 14-of-23 passing for 323 yards and five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) for Marian (1-0), which shut out Johnsburg, 21-0, after halftime.

Sophomore wide receiver Christian Bentancur hauled in seven catches for 150 yards and two scores. He shook multiple Skyhawks tackles down the sideline for his first score with 1:59 left in the first half.

Football: Johnsburg 25, Marian Central 18, 10.6 seconds left in the first half. Tremendous second, third and fourth effort here by WR Christian Bentancur on a 17-yard score. 2-point pass attempt incomplete. Marian Central QB Brendan Hernon with 248 yards at half. pic.twitter.com/4tj2NeLzIA — Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) August 28, 2021

With about 10 seconds until half, Bentancur made another catch near the sideline and shed three tackles before stretching for the end zone on a 17-yard hookup from Hernon to bring Marian within a touchdown of Johnsburg at 25-18.

Marian’s Dante Ricciardi scored on a 13-yard run with 7:41 left in the third to tie the score at 25. Later in the third, Colin Piedmonte hauled in a 51-yard touchdown from Hernon, as two Skyhawks defenders bumped into each other and Piedmonte ran 25 yards untouched to the end zone for the Hurricanes first lead.

Ricciardi finished with 41 yards rushing and added 59 yards on two catches. Piedmonte had three catches and 72 yards. Hernon had 33 yards on the ground.

Johnsburg scored the game’s first two touchdowns. The first came on a Forest Hull 3-yard run with 8:22 left in the first; the second on a seven-yard run from Jake Metze with 2:50 left in the first.

Metze had three total touchdowns. He had three catches for 68 yards and two rushing scores, along with 34 rushing yards. Hull led the Skyhawks with 59 rushing yards and a score, and Cade Piggott had three catches for 41 yards.

Johnsburg quarterback Luke Conroy finished 11-of-26 passing for 186 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Ricciardi, Simon and John Ahler had INTs for the Hurricanes.

Marian Central 39, Johnsburg 25

Marian Central 6 12 14 7 – 39

Johnsburg 13 12 0 0 – 25

First quarter

J–Hull 3 run (Piggott kick), 8:22

J–Metze 7 run (kick missed), 2:50

MC–Bentancur 71 pass from Hernon (kick missed), 1:59

Second quarter

J–Metze 1 run (kick missed), 5:33

MC–Ricciardi 58 pass from Hernon (pass failed), 3:38

J–Metze 30 pass from Conroy (run failed), 2:15

MC–Bentancur 17 pass from Hernon (pass failed), 0:10

Third quarter

MC–Ricciardi 13 run (Yegge kick), 7:41

MC–Piedmonte 51 pass from Hernon (Yegge kick), 3:32

Fourth quarter

MC–Hernon 10 run (Yegge kick), 0:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Marian Central: Ricciardi 12-41, Hernon 12-33, Team 3-minus 22. Totals: 27-52. Johnsburg: Hull 15-59, Metze 9-34, Gibb 1-2, Conroy 8-29, Team 2-minus 7. Totals: 35-117.

PASSING–Marian Central: Hernon 14-23-1-323. Johnsburg: Conroy: 11-26-3-186.

RECEIVING–Marian Central: Bentancur 7-150, Ricciardi 2-59, Piedmonte 3-72, Whalon 1-31, Lajb 1-11. Johnsburg: Harker 2-39, Piggott 3-41, Metze 3-68, Rudnick 2-38, Gibb 1-0.

TOTAL YARDS–Marian Central 375, Johnsburg 303.