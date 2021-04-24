Henry Smith, Oswego reverse the script, rally past Minooka to win SPC West championship

MINOOKA – Henry Smith had tears in his eyes, a broken helmet in his hand and a win Oswego had waited 18 months for.

“I bought the helmet, it’s coming home with me, and I’m not fixing it,” said Smith, Oswego’s senior defensive lineman. “It’s staying like this forever.”

It’s a souvenir of a game Oswego won’t soon forget.

Smith’s helmet was broken on a critical fourth-down stop that he helped make in the fourth quarter. It set the stage for Evan Brown’s go-ahead touchdown run in the final minute, as the visiting Panthers overcame a two-touchdown deficit Friday, April 23, to beat Minooka, 21-14, and clinch the Southwest Prairie West title in the season finale.

In the process, Oswego (5-1, 4-1) flipped the script on the 2019 season, when Minooka (4-2, 3-2) beat the Panthers, 28-21, with a late score in Week 9 to snap Oswego’s eight-year hold on the SPC crown.

“This year was personal,” Smith said. “For a year and a half we had been building ourselves up for situations like that, lifting at 5 a.m. in the morning for nine months straight. This is something that we knew if we were ever in a situation like this we would come out and deliver.”

Oswego at Minooka Oswego's Evan Brown (21) dives into the endzone for the winning touchdown during football game between Oswego at Minooka. April 23, 2021. (Gary E Duncan - gduncanphotog@gmail.com)

Smith and the Oswego defense delivered. He assisted Brown and Nik Hampton in stopping Minooka just short of the sticks on fourth-and-two from the Panthers’ 34 with 5:26 left, with the Indians driving for the go-ahead score in a power formation with shades of 2019.

“I was the one without a helmet on that helped make the tackle,” Smith said. “I was playing tackle, on the offensive guard, he had my face mask and this part of the helmet broke off and it slipped off my head and I saw the running back still up. I bolted, made a beeline for him and got him.”

From there, Oswego went on a 10-play, 67-yard scoring drive to take its only lead of the game. Brown, a standout linebacker who plays sparingly on offense, had four carries on the drive, two of them for 18 and 11 yards to get things moving.

“The offense looks a little bit different with Evan Brown in there, similar to the defense looking different when he’s in there,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “We saw the running backs were looking a little fatigued, [assistant] coach [Ben] Kleinhans said Evan needs to get in the game.”

Brown’s 9-yard run set up his 6-yard TD with 33 seconds left, knocking over a defender and getting in on second effort.

“We got down there, talking in the huddle that we were punching it in no matter what. I got my opportunity and took it,” said Brown, who ran for 80 yards on seven carries. “I can’t compliment my line enough. I haven’t played a lot of offense until this year. Getting behind them, it was so much green.”

Oswego at Minooka Minooka's Joshua Davis (1) passes down field during football game between Oswego at Minooka. April 23, 2021. (Gary E Duncan - gduncanphotog@gmail.com)

With three timeouts left, Minooka didn’t go quietly. Josh Davis’ 19-yard pass to Brendan Valdez got it to midfield, and Malik Armstrong’s 38-yard catch-and-run got the Indians to the 13. But Carson Cathey sacked Davis, and two incompletions into the end zone followed.

“Words don’t do justice to what this feels like right now,” Brown said. “We knew this was personal after what happened last year, and with COVID we knew this was our last game of the season. We just wanted to lay it all out there.”

Pass incomplete in end zone on last play of game. Oswego beats Minooka 21-14. @FNDrive pic.twitter.com/oHK67qSf4i — Joshua Welge (@jwelge96) April 24, 2021

Minooka’s Davis was 18-for-32 passing for 226 yards to six different receivers. Davis’ 31-yard TD pass to Hunter Ryan on a screen gave the Indians a 14-0 lead with 8:21 left in the second quarter.

But the Indians, averaging about 40 points a game, managed only 61 yards of offense in the second half before their final drive with two three-and-outs after gaining 210 in the first half.

“We just got a little stagnant there for a little bit,” Davis said. “We were thinking that we were going to drive down the field and score at the end and unfortunately we didn’t, but we put ourselves in a good spot.”

Oswego at Minooka Oswego's Mark Melton (11) runs away from the Minooka defense during football game between Oswego at Minooka. April 23, 2021. (Gary E Duncan - gduncanphotog@gmail.com)

Davis drew Oswego’s defense into five offsides penalties in the first half. They had nine first-half infractions. Ryan’s 1-yard TD run in the last minute of the first quarter gave Minooka a 7-0 lead. The Panthers also lost three fumbles, two on Minooka’s side of the field.

“Once we got our feet underneath us and settled down we knew what we were doing,” Brown said.

Two plays after Ryan’s TD reception, Oswego’s Jacob Sergen had a 79-yard TD run to give the Panthers a jolt and close them within 14-7 at half.

The Panthers tied it 14 with 1:26 left in the third, with junior Mark Melton cutting back across the field for a spectacular 39-yard TD run.

Melton ran for 103 yards and Sergen 101 for Oswego, which rotated junior QB Julian Toma and sophomore QB Cruz Ibarra, with senior starter Cole Pradel out with a knee injury. Sophomore Deakon Tonielli caught nine passes for 141 yards.

“This team could have packed it in many times but didn’t,” Cooney said. “I think we made just about every game interesting, but this team doesn’t quit.”

“This is a great rivalry, a huge rivalry,” Davis said. “Tremendous amount of respect for [Oswego]. Hopefully, we get them next year.”