August 12, 2022
NewsTribune football stat leaders through Week 4

By Kevin Chlum

Princeton's Ronde Worrels dives for a touchdown during a game this season. Worrels has run for 426 yards and nine touchdowns this season. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a look at team and individual statistical leaders through four weeks of the spring football season. Leaders are sorted by per-game average.

TEAM OFFENSEGRushingPassingPoints
Princeton4278.5150.543.8
La Salle-Peru3218.351.725.7
Mendota3160120.725
Fieldcrest4143.3168.524.8
St. Bede4123.8113.521
Hall4158.576.312.3
Amboy-LaMoille311.7
Lowpoint/Henry37.3
Bureau Valley380242.3
TEAM DEFENSEGRushingPassingPoints
La Salle-Peru343.3704.3
Princeton478.566.87.8
Fieldcrest410.5
St. Bede4177.3101.315.5
Amboy-LaMoille325.3
Hall4211.313631.3
Mendota318691.735.7
Bureau Valley324837.637.3
Lowpoint/Henry355.3
PASSINGGC-A-IYardsY/GTDs
Land (FHS)452-83-6647161.88
Gibson (PHS)432-58-2594148.56
Landgraf (MHS)328-65-5358119.33
Damerell (SBA)424-39-2454113.54
Lucas (Hall)418-30-222155.31
Hartman (L-P)34-9-187290
Johnson (BV)33-12-372241
RUSHINGGCar.YardsY/GTDs
Fitzpatrick (A-L)374365121.73
Worrels (PHS)464426106.59
Carrico (L-P)351255852
Cusac-McKay (FHS)44832380.82
Landgraf (MHS)348228763
Magallanes (MHS)33517959.74
C. Savitch (Hall)32017257.31
Sramek (SBA)217104521
Hartman (L-P)33614247.32
Whitfield (L-P)33313344.32
RECEIVINGGRec.YardsY/GTDs
Lorton (FHS)41432180.35
Fortney (SBA)41124661.52
Sierens (PHS)41124561.32
Perez (MHS)38180601
Cusac-McKay (FHS)42222155.32
Resetich (Hall)46172430
Magallanes (MHS)31311939.70
Britt (BV)3266221
T. Davis (PHS)488521.32
Fronzcke (Hall)468220.51
TEAM RECORDSOverallConference
St. Bede3-03-0 (Three Rivers)
Princeton3-02-0 (Three Rivers)
Fieldcrest3-03-0 (HOIC)
La Salle-Peru2-02-0 (Interstate 8)
Hall1-21-2 (Three Rivers)
Mendota0-20-2 (BNC)
Bureau Valley0-20-2 (Three Rivers)
Lowpoint/Henry0-20-2 (Illinois 8 Man North)
Amboy-LaMoille0-20-2 (NUIC South)