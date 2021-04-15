NewsTribune football stat leaders through Week 4

Here is a look at team and individual statistical leaders through four weeks of the spring football season. Leaders are sorted by per-game average.
|TEAM OFFENSE
|G
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|4
|278.5
|150.5
|43.8
|La Salle-Peru
|3
|218.3
|51.7
|25.7
|Mendota
|3
|160
|120.7
|25
|Fieldcrest
|4
|143.3
|168.5
|24.8
|St. Bede
|4
|123.8
|113.5
|21
|Hall
|4
|158.5
|76.3
|12.3
|Amboy-LaMoille
|3
|11.7
|Lowpoint/Henry
|3
|7.3
|Bureau Valley
|3
|80
|24
|2.3
|TEAM DEFENSE
|G
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|La Salle-Peru
|3
|43.3
|70
|4.3
|Princeton
|4
|78.5
|66.8
|7.8
|Fieldcrest
|4
|10.5
|St. Bede
|4
|177.3
|101.3
|15.5
|Amboy-LaMoille
|3
|25.3
|Hall
|4
|211.3
|136
|31.3
|Mendota
|3
|186
|91.7
|35.7
|Bureau Valley
|3
|248
|37.6
|37.3
|Lowpoint/Henry
|3
|55.3
|PASSING
|G
|C-A-I
|Yards
|Y/G
|TDs
|Land (FHS)
|4
|52-83-6
|647
|161.8
|8
|Gibson (PHS)
|4
|32-58-2
|594
|148.5
|6
|Landgraf (MHS)
|3
|28-65-5
|358
|119.3
|3
|Damerell (SBA)
|4
|24-39-2
|454
|113.5
|4
|Lucas (Hall)
|4
|18-30-2
|221
|55.3
|1
|Hartman (L-P)
|3
|4-9-1
|87
|29
|0
|Johnson (BV)
|3
|3-12-3
|72
|24
|1
|RUSHING
|G
|Car.
|Yards
|Y/G
|TDs
|Fitzpatrick (A-L)
|3
|74
|365
|121.7
|3
|Worrels (PHS)
|4
|64
|426
|106.5
|9
|Carrico (L-P)
|3
|51
|255
|85
|2
|Cusac-McKay (FHS)
|4
|48
|323
|80.8
|2
|Landgraf (MHS)
|3
|48
|228
|76
|3
|Magallanes (MHS)
|3
|35
|179
|59.7
|4
|C. Savitch (Hall)
|3
|20
|172
|57.3
|1
|Sramek (SBA)
|2
|17
|104
|52
|1
|Hartman (L-P)
|3
|36
|142
|47.3
|2
|Whitfield (L-P)
|3
|33
|133
|44.3
|2
|RECEIVING
|G
|Rec.
|Yards
|Y/G
|TDs
|Lorton (FHS)
|4
|14
|321
|80.3
|5
|Fortney (SBA)
|4
|11
|246
|61.5
|2
|Sierens (PHS)
|4
|11
|245
|61.3
|2
|Perez (MHS)
|3
|8
|180
|60
|1
|Cusac-McKay (FHS)
|4
|22
|221
|55.3
|2
|Resetich (Hall)
|4
|6
|172
|43
|0
|Magallanes (MHS)
|3
|13
|119
|39.7
|0
|Britt (BV)
|3
|2
|66
|22
|1
|T. Davis (PHS)
|4
|8
|85
|21.3
|2
|Fronzcke (Hall)
|4
|6
|82
|20.5
|1
|TEAM RECORDS
|Overall
|Conference
|St. Bede
|3-0
|3-0 (Three Rivers)
|Princeton
|3-0
|2-0 (Three Rivers)
|Fieldcrest
|3-0
|3-0 (HOIC)
|La Salle-Peru
|2-0
|2-0 (Interstate 8)
|Hall
|1-2
|1-2 (Three Rivers)
|Mendota
|0-2
|0-2 (BNC)
|Bureau Valley
|0-2
|0-2 (Three Rivers)
|Lowpoint/Henry
|0-2
|0-2 (Illinois 8 Man North)
|Amboy-LaMoille
|0-2
|0-2 (NUIC South)