NewsTribune football stat leaders through Week 4

Here is a look at team and individual statistical leaders through four weeks of the spring football season. Leaders are sorted by per-game average.

TEAM OFFENSE G Rushing Passing Points Princeton 4 278.5 150.5 43.8 La Salle-Peru 3 218.3 51.7 25.7 Mendota 3 160 120.7 25 Fieldcrest 4 143.3 168.5 24.8 St. Bede 4 123.8 113.5 21 Hall 4 158.5 76.3 12.3 Amboy-LaMoille 3 11.7 Lowpoint/Henry 3 7.3 Bureau Valley 3 80 24 2.3

TEAM DEFENSE G Rushing Passing Points La Salle-Peru 3 43.3 70 4.3 Princeton 4 78.5 66.8 7.8 Fieldcrest 4 10.5 St. Bede 4 177.3 101.3 15.5 Amboy-LaMoille 3 25.3 Hall 4 211.3 136 31.3 Mendota 3 186 91.7 35.7 Bureau Valley 3 248 37.6 37.3 Lowpoint/Henry 3 55.3

PASSING G C-A-I Yards Y/G TDs Land (FHS) 4 52-83-6 647 161.8 8 Gibson (PHS) 4 32-58-2 594 148.5 6 Landgraf (MHS) 3 28-65-5 358 119.3 3 Damerell (SBA) 4 24-39-2 454 113.5 4 Lucas (Hall) 4 18-30-2 221 55.3 1 Hartman (L-P) 3 4-9-1 87 29 0 Johnson (BV) 3 3-12-3 72 24 1

RUSHING G Car. Yards Y/G TDs Fitzpatrick (A-L) 3 74 365 121.7 3 Worrels (PHS) 4 64 426 106.5 9 Carrico (L-P) 3 51 255 85 2 Cusac-McKay (FHS) 4 48 323 80.8 2 Landgraf (MHS) 3 48 228 76 3 Magallanes (MHS) 3 35 179 59.7 4 C. Savitch (Hall) 3 20 172 57.3 1 Sramek (SBA) 2 17 104 52 1 Hartman (L-P) 3 36 142 47.3 2 Whitfield (L-P) 3 33 133 44.3 2

RECEIVING G Rec. Yards Y/G TDs Lorton (FHS) 4 14 321 80.3 5 Fortney (SBA) 4 11 246 61.5 2 Sierens (PHS) 4 11 245 61.3 2 Perez (MHS) 3 8 180 60 1 Cusac-McKay (FHS) 4 22 221 55.3 2 Resetich (Hall) 4 6 172 43 0 Magallanes (MHS) 3 13 119 39.7 0 Britt (BV) 3 2 66 22 1 T. Davis (PHS) 4 8 85 21.3 2 Fronzcke (Hall) 4 6 82 20.5 1