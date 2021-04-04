Crystal Lake South blanks Taft for first win

Crystal Lake South quarterback Justin Kowalak threw for 300 yards and wide receiver Brock Jewson caught a pair of touchdown passes as the Gators defeated Taft, 37-0, in their nonconference game Saturday in Chicago.

Jewson caught a 20-yard touchdown pass early and a 70-yard scoring strike from Kowalak late in the game.

Kowalak also hit Brady Schroeder for a 15-yard touchdown.

Kowalak and running back Nate Van Witzenburg each had a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

South (1-2) found the game with Taft on Tuesday this week. The Gators were supposed to play Cary-Grove on Thursday, but the Trojans were under quarantine for COVID-19 and have now missed two games.

South’s defense came up with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in the shutout.

“We had to trim our roster, we only had 23 guys on four buses, parents were allowed to drive their kids,” South coach Rob Fontana said. “It was a fun trip to get these guys a game out of town.”