Cary-Grove quarantined for COVID-19, Friday’s game with McHenry canceled

Cary-Grove’s football team has been quarantined under COVID-19 protocols, forcing the cancellation of its game Friday against McHenry.

A statement from District 155 regarding the matter read as follows: “On Wednesday, March 24, we were informed by the McHenry County Department of Health of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 connected to the Cary-Grove High School varsity football team. We coordinated our efforts with the McHenry County Department of Health to promptly identify and inform individuals who had close contact with the COVID-19 positive individual and continue to monitor them to prevent further spread within our school and community. We will continue to follow necessary periods of quarantine and isolation, as determined by the McHenry County Department of Health, and prioritize the health and safety of our students and community.”

A District 155 spokesperson said the Center for Disease Control, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the McHenry County Health Department recommendations are for a 14-day quarantine. That means C-G could not play or practice during that period, which would also cancel next week’s game at Crystal Lake South.

Dundee-Crown missed its season-opening game against Hampshire last week, but is back to play at Crystal Lake Central on Friday.

Cary-Grove won its opener, 28-20, over Burlington Central on Saturday.

The FVC is regarding games canceled by COVID-19 as no contests.