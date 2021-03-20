Oswego East defeats Joliet West, 35-,14 behind Michael Ford’s 3 rushing TDs

JOLIET – It’s been a long time since there’s been high school football. However, watching Oswego East, you couldn’t really tell.

The Wolves dominated from start to finish in a 35-14 win over Joliet West on Friday, March 19. Defense led the way for Oswego East. The Wolves scored a touchdown and allowed only one touchdown on defense while surrendering almost nothing on the ground.

“We’ve added some new wrinkles to what we’re doing defensively. We just try to be gap sound and try to make teams throw the ball over our heads. I think we did a good job with that tonight,” Wolves coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “I think we had a good game plan for them.”

After Joliet West quarterback Brenden McGee hit Ena Dorcooo with a pass, an Oswego East defender crushed Dorcooo, who fumbled. Gianni Cammarata scooped it up and scored from 19 yards out. The touchdown gave Oswego East a 14-0 lead.

“Anytime you can get a score on the defensive side of the ball, that’s a huge positive.” LeBlanc said. “Gianni was right where he needed to be, I think Nate Aguirre caused the fumble and Gianni was there to scoop and score.”

Wolves quarterback Michael Ford provided all the spark the offense would need. On fourth and goal, Ford got the Wolves (1-0) on the board faking a jet sweep to running back Darquel Sanders before keeping it and walking in for a 4-yard touchdown. The touchdown was one of three rushing touchdowns on the day. He credited his offensive line for the big day.

“[They were] very good. I know coming into the game that was part of our game plan, to run the ball,” Ford said. “Those five dudes up front were able to create huge holes for me. I was just doing my job doing run hill. They were a big part of why were able to score 35 points tonight.”

Ford also threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Sanders one play after the Wolves defense got a takeaway. The score put Oswego East ahead, 21-0.

“We knew they were kind of overloading. Coach called a great play,” Ford said. “It was wide open and Darquel did the rest. He’s great in space. We got a good block out on the edge and he did the rest.”

Joliet West didn’t have much go right, but had a little bit of life early in the fourth quarter. After a fumbled Oswego East snap, Sebastian Diaz scooped the ball up and returned it 94 yards to get the Tigers to within three scores. However, on the next possession, Ford scored on another quarterback keeper to put the game away. Joliet West running back James Zilinger punched it in from a yard out, but it was too late for Joliet West.

Oswego East will play Minooka in Week 2 and will cherish every moment of the shortened season.

“We thought we were going to play in the fall. Then there was a chance we weren’t going to play in the spring,” Ford said. “So, just coming back out here was a blessing. Being able to get these six games is something that we’re really happy for.”