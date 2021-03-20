Crystal Lake Central forces 4 turnovers in win over Crystal Lake South

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake Central figured it could lean on a defense that returned most of its starters.

The Tigers produced four turnovers and held Crystal Lake South scoreless for 3 1/2 quarters on their way to a 19-7 Fox Valley Conference football victory Friday night at South’s Ken Bruhn Field.

Defensive back Peyton Falco snagged two interceptions and recovered a fumble to lead the way.

Falco gave credit to defensive ends Caleb Moskiewicz and Jayden Alvarez and linebacker Braden Gibour for getting pressure on South quarterback Justin Kowalak.

“Overall, our guys were just physical and cause Kowalak some trouble,” Falco said. “It helped our defense out a lot. We have a lot of starters back. I’m very excited for this team.”

Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin said a change from a four- to three-man front helped the defense.

“We gave up a lot of passing yardage early, but we changed from a four-man front to a three-man front.” Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin said. “Peyton came up with some big plays. We did a better job in coverage with the three-man front. We were able to get some turnovers which were huge.”

Kowalak completed 19-of-32 passes for 230 yards and wide receiver Brock Jewson caught seven passes for 151 yards. The Gators’ only score came with 5:42 remaining in the game on Kowalak’s 68-yard strike to Jewson.

“We moved the ball on offense but the four turnovers really hurt us,” Gators coach Rob Fontana said. “We missed a couple of shots. Our defense was outstanding, We stopped them inside the red zone a couple of times.

“We were just glad to play. It has been 503 days since we played a game. I want our seniors to embrace every opportunity to play. I am not worried about the wins and losses. I want them to enjoy it.”

Central (1-0, 1-0 FVC) scored twice late in the first half to break a scoreless deadlock. Brent Biltek, who ran for 102 yards, put the Tigers on the scoreboard with a 10-yard run with 4:04 remaining in the first half.

Tigers quarterback Colton Madura then connected with Jacob Carnrite for a 13-yard scoring pass with 10 seconds remaining in the half.

Central scored again with 5:58 remaining in the fourth quarter on Madura’s 18-yard run.

Aside from the takeaways, Central’s defense allowed South only 44 rushing yards.

“Our coaches had a great game plan and it was a great team effort,” Falco said. “I just saw opportunities (on the interceptions) and had to take my shots. The first one helped get our offense going, the second one we just had to close out the game.”

Madera led the Tigers with a 112 yards on 19 carries.

“Colt is a special kid,” McLaughlin said. “He adds a dimension with his athleticism.”