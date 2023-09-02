Dominant defense leads JCA to revenge win over Providence

JOLIET – There is always some extra motivation when Joliet Catholic takes on rival Providence Catholic, but after having their season ended by the Celtics last year, the Hilltoppers were even more eager than usual for Friday night.

“After last year with the playoff loss, we came into this game and we had all the juice, all the energy,” Joliet Catholic senior defensive lineman Mitchell Ragusa said. “The defense is a brotherhood, and we showed them that.

“It’s awesome. It’s a family out there. We showed them that we were the more physical team and the more dominant team.”

The Hilltoppers forced five turnovers and shut out the Celtics, while senior Patrick Durkin booted four field goals and was huge in the punting game as Joliet Catholic rolled to a 19-0 win in a CCL/ESCC crossover at Joliet Memorial Stadium.

“It’s a new year. We can’t change what happened last year. Obviously, they knocked us out of the playoffs, but now it’s a new year, and it’s Week 2.” — Jake Jaworski, Joliet Catholic football coach

“The kids went out there and executed,” Joliet Catholic coach Jake Jaworski said. “Just the way they flew around and were physical up front, and then this week we had a bit of an emphasis on takeaways and, gosh dang, obviously they came through.

“It’s a new year. We can’t change what happened last year. Obviously, they knocked us out of the playoffs, but now it’s a new year, and it’s Week 2. We’re still figuring ourselves out, and I’m sure they are, too. It was just huge to come out with a win.”

Zak Beitler and Anthony Brown had interceptions for the Hilltoppers (2-0), while Ragusa and Nick Bueno had fumble recoveries. Ragusa and Wisconsin recruit Dillan Johnson had two sacks each.

Colin Sheehan finished 6 of 11 passing for 104 yards for Providence (1-1), which could not get anything going against the Joliet Catholic defense.

“Dillan is the key,” Ragusa said. “That dude is awesome. He’s a monster. But we always just motivate each other every game. When someone makes a mistake, we try to pick each other up, and we just get on with it.”

Jaworski spread the credit around for the dominance up front.

“Sometimes Dillan gets a lot of the attention, and rightfully so,” Jaworski said. “He’s a heck of a ballplayer. Mitchell is a bit undersized, but he’s just dirty, quick, he gets off the ball, and he just has a nose for the ball. Then our ends — Max Hrvatin, Zach Pomatto, Nico Ronchetti — those guys are all doing a great job.”

The only touchdown of the game came on a 23-yard run by Joliet Catholic junior Keegan Farnaus that made it 10-0 with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left in the first half.

HJ Grigsby ran for 78 yards in 20 carries for the Hilltoppers.

It was Durkin, though, who did most of the scoring. The senior was perfect on four field-goal attempts, hitting from 27, 22, 39 and 28 yards.

While Providence had a big edge on special teams in last year’s 24-14 second-round playoff win, returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown and blocking a punt to set up another score, it was the Hilltoppers who won that battle this time around.

Durkin’s consistent punting also helped Joliet Catholic control field position.

“This game has always been circled on our calendar,” Durkin said. “Every year, it’s the biggest rivalry for JCA. To make a big impact and help the team win, it’s awesome.

“Last year, we had a young group, and we were kind of getting used to each other. We had some system issues. This year, we’ve got a lot of reps in, and we’ve just gotten really comfortable with each other.”

Mike Sanfratello and Byron Olson each had a sack to lead the defense for Providence, which did its best to keep the Celtics in the game.

In the end, though, the night belonged to the Hilltoppers defense and their kicker.

“Durkin, that dude is awesome,” Ragusa said. “He’s automatic. We’re going to call him, ‘Mr. Automatic.’ ”