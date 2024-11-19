Casey Etheridge will set sights on Bureau County all-time rushing record

Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs the ball as Montini Catholic's Douglas Mattiuz wraps him up during the Class 3A quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 at Bryant Field in Princeton. He rushed for 65 yards, finishing the season with 1,807 yards and now ranks third all-time in Bureau County. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton’s Casey Etheridge will have his eye on the all-time Bureau County rushing record next year while moving up in the IHSA all-time ranks.

With 65 yards in Saturday’s 3A quarterfinals, Etheridge finished his junior season with 1,706 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns on 200 carries, averaging 8.5 yards per carry. He now has 3,807 career yards and is on track to move into No. 1 spot in Bureau County and the top 20 all-time in the state.

Only Ronde Worrels (4,387) of Princeton and Todd Maynard (4,001) of Bureau Valley have more career yards than Etheridge among Bureau County running backs.

Ronde Worrels ( BCR file photo/Mike Vaughn)

Etheridge moved ahead of Tiskilwa’s Doug Compton, who gained 3,291 yards for the Indians from 1980-1982, and Mac Resetich, who became Hall’s all-time leading rusher at 3,290 after his breakout senior season of 2,227, a Bureau County single-season mark. Resetich now plays defensive back for the Fighting Illini.

James Robinson of Rockford Lutheran stands No. 1 all-time in Illinois with 9,045 yards from 2012-15. The undrafted free agent out of Illinois State has played for four NFL teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, for whom he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his rookie year in 2020.

Etheridge will take aim on catching Jason Liska of Woodstock Marian (1993-95), who ranks No. 20 with 5,277 yards.

With 25 touchdowns this season, Etheridge tied Maynard with 56 career TDs. Etheridge will have his eye on Worrels’ Bureau County all-time record of 72.

Hall's Mac Resetich (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

All-time leading rushers in Bureau County since 1971

4,387 — Ronde Worrels (Princeton, 2017-20/21)

4,001 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2002-04)

3,807 — Casey Etheridge (Princeton, 2022-present)

3,291 — Doug Compton (Tiskilwa, 1980-1982)

3,290 — Mac Resetich (Hall, 2019-22) 2,227

3,230 — Cory Scott (Princeton, 1999-00)

3,196 — Dave Compton (Tiskilwa, 1978)

2,940 — Jim Dietz (Walnut, 1976-78)

2,720 — Pete Roth (Princeton, 1977-79)

2,672 — Nathan Norman (Princeton, 1995-97)

2,664 — Eric Bryant (Hall, 1994-96)

2,652 — Jason Bland (Hall, 1990-91)

2,436 — Braden Norman (Princeton, 2001-02)

2,264 — Jim Douglass (Princeton, 1971-72)

2,255 — Kyle Roach (Hall, 1993-94)

2,210 — Mike Boroski (Hall, 1996-97)

2,160 — Greg Polte (Manlius, 1976-78)

2,122 — Brian Davis (Manlius, 1986-89)

2,098 — Ricky Newman (Western/Wyanet)

2,032 — Richie Hamrick (Western/Wyanet)

2,025 — Blake Pratt (Princeton, 2002-03)

2,009 — Nate Chandler (Hall, 1997-99)

2,003 — Chaise Thomas (Hall, 1999-02)

All-time single-season leading rushers in Bureau County

2,227 — Mac Resetich (Hall, 2022)

1,897 — Casey Etheridge (Princeton, 2023)

1,807 — Cory Scott (Princeton, 2000)

1,707 — Jason Turigliatti (Hall, 1993)

1,706 — Casey Etheridge (Princeton, 2024)

1,654 — Ronde Worrels (Princeton, 2019)

1,643 — Braden Norman (Princeton, 2002)

1,584 — Pete Roth (Princeton, 1979)

1,501 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2002)

1,445 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2001)

1,353 — Nate Norman (Princeton, 1997)

1,345 — Brian Davis (Manlius, 1989)

1,324 — Ronde Worrels (Princeton, 2019)

1,319 — Jim Douglass (Princeton, 1972)

All-time rushing TDs since 1971

72 — Ronde Worrels (Princeton, 2017-20/21)

56 — Casey Etheridge (Princeton, 2022-present)

56 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2001-03)

50 — Mac Resetich (Hall, 2019-2022)

30 — Cory Scott (Princeton, 1998-99)

30 — Nate Norman (Princeton, 1996-97)

24 — Braden Norman (Princeton, 2002)

22 — Pete Roth (Princeton, 1979)*

* Only Roth’s senior season is available

Single-season rushing TDs since 1971

33 — Ronde Worrels (Princeton, 2019)

30 — Mac Resetich (Hall, 2022)

29 — Casey Etheridge (Princeton, 2023)

25 — Casey Etheridge (Princeton, 2024)

23 — Nate Norman (Princeton, 1997)

22 — Pete Roth (Princeton, 1979)

22 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2002)

20 — Ronde Worrels (Princeton, 2018)

20 — Jason Turigliatti (Hall, 1993)

19 — Cory Scott (Princeton, 2000)

17 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2003)

17 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2001)

17 — Braden Norman (Princeton, 2002)