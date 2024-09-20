IHSA playoffs at 50: A look at BCR area team’s postseason history

For decades, football teams in Illinois had no way to determine which teams were the best in the state, as there was no statewide postseason system.

Several Illinois Valley teams over the years perhaps could have made a run to a championship if given the opportunity.

La Salle-Peru had six undefeated teams in the pre-playoff era, including a 10-0 mark in 1968, St. Bede had nine unbeaten teams, Richard Nesti led Hall to a perfect record in 1953, and Kelly Kane coached the Red Devils to a 9-0-1 record in 1973. Mendota was 7-0-2 in 1929, and Walnut had seven undefeated teams in the pre-playoff era, including the legendary 1945 team that outscored opponents 126-0.

Fifty years ago, the opportunity to crown the best in the state finally came when the IHSA implemented a playoff system.

For the first playoffs in 1974, 80 teams qualified with 16 teams in each of the five classes. There were 65 automatic bids for conference champions and 15 at-large teams.

In 1980, a sixth class was added, and in 1985 the playoffs moved to 32 teams per class. The seeding system was installed in 1994.

The IHSA moved to eight classes in 2001, and the playoff system has remained pretty much the same as it’s currently run with alterations over the years with things like enrollment multiplier and success factor.

As the state gets set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of playoff football and NewsTribune area teams look to add to their postseason resumes this fall, here’s a look at each school’s playoff history.

St. Bede

Postseason appearances: 19

First playoff win: 34-22 over Prophetstown (1987)

Best finish: Semifinalist, 2001 (2A)

All-time playoff record: 9-19

Looking back: The Bruins made their first playoff appearance in 1986 under longtime coach John Bellino. St. Bede returned in 1987, then was absent from the postseason until returning in 1996. By the late 1990s/early 2000s, Bellino had turned the Bruins into playoff regulars. Beginning in 1999, St. Bede qualified for the playoffs in 12 of Bellino’s last 16 seasons, which included a 10-3 record and a semifinal appearance in 2001 and a string of five straight playoff berths to end his 35-year tenure as coach. Current coach Jim Eustice took over in 2015 and made his first playoff appearance with the Bruins in 2016. St. Bede has made the playoffs the past three years.

Hall

Postseason appearances: 27

First playoff win: 28-7 over Prairie Central (1987)

Best finish: State champion, 1995 (3A), 2001 (3A)

All-time playoff record: 38-25

Looking back: Gary Vicini went 4-23 in his first three years as Hall coach before turning the Red Devils into playoff regulars. Vicini guided Hall to its first playoff berth in 1987, and the Red Devils made the playoffs in 20 of Vicini’s final 22 seasons. Not only were the Red Devils playoff regulars under Vicini, but Hall regularly made deep postseason runs. The Red Devils won two state titles, finished as runner-up, made five semifinal appearances and advanced to the quarterfinals seven times under Vicini, who retired after the 2008 season. After a four-year playoff drought following Vicini’s retirement, Randy Tieman turned the Red Devils back into playoff regulars, leading Hall to the postseason in seven of 10 seasons between two stints as head coach, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2015. Tieman retired after last season, and Logan Larson, a former assistant at 2003 2A runner-up Athens, has taken over as head coach and looks to continue Hall’s playoff tradition.

Gary Vicini (left) and his Hall Red Devils captured the 1995 state championship, rallying late to defeat DuQuoin. He's pictured here with Red Devils Jim Balzarine, Nick Guerrini, the present Hall head coach coach, and Jeff Turigliatti and assistant coaches Pete Kasperski and Steve Smith. (BCR File Photo)

Princeton

Postseason appearances: 14

First playoff win: 40-21 over Yorkville (1989)

Best finish: Runner-up, 1989 (3A)

All-time playoff record: 20-14

Looking back: The Tigers have become playoff regulars since Ryan Pearson took over as coach in 2017, qualifying for the postseason in five of the six seasons when playoffs were held. Not only is Princeton a perennial playoff entry in recent years, but the Tigers are regularly advancing. Princeton advanced to the second round or deeper in all five playoff appearances under Pearson, including a semifinal appearance in 2019 and quarterfinal berths the past three years. Before Pearson, the Tigers were sporadic playoff entrants. Princeton’s first berth came in 1984, which resulted in a first-round loss. The Tigers had two more playoff berths before earning their first postseason win in 1989, when Randy Swinford led Princeton to a runner-up finish in 3A, losing to Belleville Althoff Catholic 38-7. Princeton had one more playoff appearance under Swinford and three under Joe Ryan, including a semifinal appearance in 2002, before an 11-year drought that ended with a quarterfinal run in 2015. Tiskilwa, whose students began attending Princeton after the school closed in 1996, was 2-2 in two postseason appearances (1978, 1981).

Team captains for the 1989 Princeton Tigers, Kirk Stevens (left), Doug Bruyn, Chad Hamel and Kipp Wahlgren, proudly display the Class 3A State Runner-up trophy they brought home. No PHS team has reached the state finals since. (BCR file photo)

Bureau Valley

Postseason appearances: 10

First playoff win: 32-12 over Dakota (2001)

Best finish: State champion, 2005 (3A)

All-time playoff record: 17-9 as Bureau Valley, 41-38 including predecessors

Looking back: After Bureau Valley was formed in 1995, it took the Storm seven years to get into the playoffs. In 2001, Bureau Valley not only qualified, but advanced to the quarterfinals to start a strong run of playoff success. The Storm made the playoffs for six straight seasons from 2001-06 under Jason Kirby and Dave Moore and had a dominant stretch from 2004-06 when they went 39-2, won the 2005 Class 3A state championship, finished as 3A runner-up in 2004 and reached the 3A semifinals in 2006. Bureau Valley made a quarterfinal appearance in 2008 but hasn’t been past the first round since. The Storm also made playoff appearances in 2009, 2019 and 2016. Before Bureau Valley, its predecessors had plenty of playoff success. Walnut was 15-11 in 11 playoff appearances with a 1A runner-up finish in 1982, a semifinal appearance in 1983 and quarterfinal trips in 1981, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987 and 1988. Manlius was 6-6 with a quarterfinal berth in 1992, Bradford was 3-6, Buda Western went 0-4 and Wyanet and Tampico each lost their only playoff game.

The Bureau Valley Storm hoist the state championship trophy after defeating Tolono Unity 34-7 in the 2005 3A State championship game in Champaign. (Photo courtesy)

LaMoille

Postseason appearances: 3

First playoff win: 18-12 over Princeville (1974)

Best finish: Second round

All-time playoff record: 3-3

Looking back: LaMoille now co-ops with Amboy, taking part in last year’s 8-Man State Championship. The former Lions made their first appearance in the first year of playoffs in 1974 under coach Blake Oleson and two more under coach Tim Dessing in 1986 and 1987 with second-round losses each time. LaMoille also made the playoffs as a co-op with Walnut.

A look at closed Bureau County schools

Manlius

Postseason appearances: 6

First playoff win: 10-0 over Prophetstown (1979)

Best finish: 1A quarterfinals, 1992

All-time playoff record: 6-6

Looking back: Manlius made six appearances from 1987-94, all under coach Ken Bourquin, co-oping with Tampico in the last four. The then Red Warriors reached the 1A quarterfinals in 1992.

Tiskilwa

Postseason appearances: 2

First playoff win: 20-13 over Cambridge (1978)

Best finish: Second round

All-time playoff record: 2-2

Looking back: The Indians made playoffs appearances in 1978 and 81, both under coach Randy Oberembt.

Walnut

Postseason appearances: 11

First playoff win: 21-12 over Annawan (1981)

Best finish: 1A runner-up in 1982

All-time playoff record: 15-11

Looking back: The Blue Raiders made a state finals appearance in 1982. Mick Peterson led the Blue Raiders to four straight 1A quarterfinal appearances from 1985-88. Walnut made its last appearance in 1993 as a co-op with LaMoille.

Western

Postseason appearances: 4

Best finish: First round

All-time playoff record: 0-4

Looking back: The Rams made three appearances in the 1970s and their last in 1992, as a co-op with Wyanet and DePue as the “Bruisers,” falling in the first round each time. This was DePue’s only trip to the playoffs/

Wyanet

Postseason appearances: 1

All-time playoff record: 0-1

Looking back: The Eagles made their only appearance in 1988 running Coach Bill Estes’ “Who’s got the ball offense,” falling in the first round. They also teamed up with Western and DePue for an apperaance in 1992.