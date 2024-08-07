Freshman Marion Persich to play quarterback for La Salle-Peru

Entering the 2024 season, the La Salle-Peru football team does not have anyone on the roster who has taken a varsity snap at quarterback.

Two-year starter Brandon Boudreau graduated and is off to play baseball at Spoon River Community College, and last year’s backup, Justus Byrd, transferred to Plainfield North.

So L-P coach Jose Medina is turning to an unprecedented answer at the position.

Entering his 10th season as head coach, Medina will start a freshman at quarterback for the first time as Marion Persich takes over the position.

Medina, who served as an assistant from 2002 until taking over as head coach, said a freshman has never started at QB during his more than 20 years with the program.

Greg Sarver, who was L-P’s head coach from 1999 to 2007, said he never started a freshman at QB and said, “I don’t ever remember a freshman starting at QB at L-P.”

“It’s different,” Medina said about having a freshman QB. “He’s got the abilities. He has all the tools. There’s going to be some growing pains, but he’s doing a good job this summer, and I look forward to seeing what he can do as a freshman.”

The Cavaliers and teams around the state open official practices Monday.

Medina said Persich showed growth through the team’s three 7-on-7 events, and he fared well when the Cavaliers faced Streator and Lincoln in an 11-on-11 scrimmage July 13.

“He held his own,” Medina said. “He made some good passes and missed some, but he managed the offense and moved the ball. That is what we will need out of him this year.”

Persich brings size and speed to the position.

He’s 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds and was an Illinois Elementary School Association state track and field medalist at La Salle Lincoln. He placed third in IESA Class 3A in the 400-meter dash in 53.19 seconds and also ran on the third-place 4x400 and state-qualifying 4x100 relays. Persich also was a standout basketball player at Lincoln.

“He can throw a good ball,” Medina said. “He’s got good poise. He’s confident. He puts the time into trying to learn the offense and figure out how to make it easier for him so when he gets out there the game’s a little bit slower for him. He can do some good things.”

Persich won’t be the only new face on the offense as the Cavaliers also lost their top running back in Brady Romagnoli (689 yards, 5 touchdowns in 2023) and their top receiver in Seth Adams (294 yards, 3 TDs).

But L-P also has several players back who will step into more prominent roles on offense.

“Receiver-wise, we have some guys who are returning in Mikey Hartman (67 yards, TD in 2023) and Noah Zebron (221 yards, TD),” Medina said. “We have a new guy who came out this year in Landon Zellers. I’m looking for some good things out of him. We have to replace Brady Romagnoli. Brevyn Vogel and Easton Moriarty will be in there. Adrian Arzola (10 carries, 70 yards in 2023) is another good player who could possibly do some good things. He’s a speedy guy. A baseball kid. He’s competitive.

“There is talent there on the offensive side to make Marion be successful in this offense.”