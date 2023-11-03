Princeton turns its ambition blonde

The Princeton Tigers are playing with a lot of ambition on the football field this season.

You can now call it Blonde Ambition.

A large percentage of team members, including coaches, have dyed their hair blonde in a show of team unity.

Blondes, they say, have more fun. The Tigers hope that fun translates onto the football field.

Juniors Ian Morris and Noah LaPorte have been the ring-leaders of the movement with everyone following Morris’ lead from his blonde locks during last year’s playoffs.

“I love it. It’s way better than what we used to do shaving the sides into a mullet. It looks good,” PHS junior linebacker Arthur Burden said. “We’re working on the other guys to get it done, too.”

LaPorte said he looked in the mirror after getting his hair done and had to take a double look who was looking back at him. His gold locks, he said, will continue throughout the basketball season.

Some of the natural blondes, like senior Daniel Sousa, didn’t have to do much, though he had a blue Tiger paw added to the side of his head.

PHS senior Daniel Sousa, a natural blonde, has added a blue Tiger paw to show his team colors. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Assistant coach Nick Vujanov lost the bet with head coach Ryan Pearson about dying their hair.

“He told me if I got mine done he’d do his, too. He didn’t think I’d do it,” Pearson said, with a grin, taking his hat off.

Vujonov and his son, Anthony, a junior linemen, however, had to get clearance from wife/mom Gina after their family pictures were taken Sunday.

Anthony said his hair “definitely looks better than my dad’s.”

Burden gave the nod to assistant coach Nick Lower for the best look on the coaching staff and senior Landon Roarke for the players.

The coaches’ kids who are non players are also getting into the spirit, including Reese Pearson and Lane Lower, the ball boys, and John Lower, the water boy, who comes all decked out in a little Tiger suit.

Bussing up

Team boosters have raised funds for two buses to transport the Princeton team and cheerleaders for the 101-mile trip to Monmouth for Saturday’s playoff game. They sought donations on social media and within a matter of days raised enough funds to cover the costs of the two buses, $3,800.

The players and coaches appreciate the support.

“It’s really cool of them and we’re all thankful for everyone that’s donated. It’s pretty cool how special they’re treating a bunch of high school kids,” PHS senior Evan Driscoll said.

“We have an unbelievable supportive community,” Pearson said.

PHS cheer coach McKenzie Cain said she normally allows her cheerleaders to ride home with their parents after road games, but she knows she’s going to have a full bus Saturday.

“They were thrilled when they learned that enough funds were raised for the buses. The community support is unmatched,” she said.

Cain, a former PHS cheerleader, is going to enjoy the company on the bus ride home.

“Nothing fills my heart more as a coach than a full bus of sleepy cheerleaders after a game,” Cain said.

Southern hospitality

The Titans Sports Boosters will be providing a postgame meal Saturday for the Princeton team and cheerleaders. AD/coach Jeremy Adolphson said the boosters always provide game officials with food after the game during the regular season and postseason.

PHS is very appreciative of Mon-Rose’s southern hospitality.

“Definitely a very nice gesture for Mon-Rose to do that. We appreciate it greatly,” Pearson said.

“The girls were excited when I told them Monmouth would provide them and the football boys a quick meal after the game. We appreciate being included in the playoff experience and most importantly the hospitality of everyone,” Cain said.