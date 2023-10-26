Kane County Football Notebook: Luke Alwin, Batavia prepare for next phase of season

BATAVIA – The first phase of Batavia’s season could not have gone much better.

After one loss – by one point – and an outright DuKane Conference title, the Bulldogs are primed and ready for what could be a possible run to Normal to close the following chapter ahead.

“We ended the season strong going undefeated in conference play,” senior standout wideout Luke Alwin told Friday Night Drive. “I think that the team is very motivated and we just look forward for spending extra time together and to keep this train going for another playoff run.”

A first-round matchup vs. Brother Rice out of the Chicago Catholic League on Friday is on tap.

“We’ve scouted already and are already working on our game-plan as we adapt throughout the week,” Alwin said. “Brother Rice is in a good conference and they have athletes all over the field so we are preparing for this game just like we would any other. Just making sure we don’t overlook anyone and stay focused throughout the week.”

Batavia’s Luke Alwin carries the ball as he’s taken down by Wheaton Warrenville South’s Lucas Rossini during a game in Wheaton on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

The Bulldogs (8-1, 7-0) feature one of the most balanced offenses in Kane County.

Senior quarterback Ryan Boe, who has 1,888 passing yards, a 65% completion percentage and 27 total touchdowns, is just the beginning. The rushing attack is multi-dimensional with Boe, Charlie Whelpley (535 yards, seven TDs), Zach Granberg (455 yards, two TDs) and Nathan Whitwell (358, seven TDs) all finding roles. Add in an offensive line that returned four of five starters from last year’s 7A title runner-up, plus five wide receivers with at least 250 receiving yards, things are looking rosy for them moving forward.

“Boe is the best quarterback in the state, and I think that whenever he has the ball his hands, something good happens,” Alwin said. “He’s a great leader and is keeping the offense on track, so I’m very excited to see what he can do in the postseason as he continues to improve every week.”

Geneva’s Nate Stempowski (3) carries the ball for a touchdown against Geneva during a football game at Wheaton North High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

Diamond, Geneva ready for Senn High School

Tommy Diamond and Geneva’s pathway to the Class 6A title begins with a home playoff game against Senn High School of the Chicago Public League.

After a strong 7-2 showing in the regular season – their two losses by a combined four points – the Vikings have the makings to make a deep run.

“We feel great about what this postseason,” senior linebacker Tommy Diamond said. “This is the group of guys that can make a run the postseason. Playing in 6A will be a lot different than 7A, but it can benefit us for sure. We really believe that we can make a long run.”

Senn (6-3) enters Friday on a two game winning streak. Junior quarterback Thijs Fosco is expected be the focal point of their offense.

“We don’t know too much about Senn,” Diamond said. “They don’t have much film out, but they were good enough to make the playoffs so we’ll see what they bring on Friday night.”

The Vikings are led by prolific quarterback Nate Stempowski. Stempowski, to date, has 1,247 passing yards, completes 58% of his passes and has 21 combined touchdowns. His ability to stress defenses with his legs is another element that cannot be overlooked.

“Whenever Nate is playing we always have a chance to win, it doesn’t matter who we play,” Diamond said. “He adds another dimension to our offense and makes it very hard to our stop. With our defense and Nate on offense, we’ll be a tough team to stop in the postseason. I love our chances.

St. Francis’ Alessio Milivojevic (11) looks for a receiver against Nazareth during the boys varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in La Grange Park, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

Milivojevic, St. Francis sees Rochelle once again

Alessio Milivojevic finished one of the strongest regular seasons in Kane County, if not the entire state, for St. Francis.

Try: 2,343 yards passing 240 yards rushing, a 73.5 completion percentage, 31 total TDs and three interceptions on for size. It earned him Chicago Catholic League Orange Conference Player of the Year honors.

“The [offensive] line has played lights out all year, and they’ve given me and Tyvonn [Ransom] opportunities to do what we want. Being led by three, four seniors and having played behind a lot of them for three years has boosted all of our confidence,” Milivojevic said.

A home playoff game against Rochelle now awaits.

“We played Rochelle last year in the quarterfinals so we know a little about them. I think it’s going to be another good game and we’re looking to do what we’ve done all year, again going game by game,” Milivojevic said.