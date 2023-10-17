Yorkville a win away from first conference title since 1989

Yorkville coach Dan McGuire posed a question to his players in the postgame huddle last Friday as they looked ahead to Week 9.

“How many of you were alive in 1989?” McGuire asked for a show of hands.

Foxes’ coaches raised their hands. A few players started to, then realized their math was off. But every person on the Yorkville team knows what one more win adds up to.

Yorkville (5-3, 3-1) with a win Friday at home against Plainfield North (4-4, 3-1) can clinch at least a share of the Southwest Prairie West championship. The Foxes, Tigers and Minooka (6-2, 3-1), who plays at West Aurora Friday, enter Week 9 in a three-way tie atop the SPC West.

Yorkville last won a conference title in 1989, as members of the Interstate Eight Conference.

“I think our kids are excited to just have the opportunity,” McGuire said. “The list of conference championships is in our gym, and we talked to the kids last year about trying to get on the board. For football, it’s conference championships, quarterfinals and semifinals on that board. Some of these kids have been around for a few years. They pay attention to it.”

McGuire, though, is not paying too much attention to the stakes for this game. The Foxes have won three consecutive games to put themselves in the position to win the league and clinch a playoff appearance, what would be Yorkville’s fifth straight.

“I’m not trying to give coach talk – we really just want to win a game for our seniors,” McGuire said. “As I talked about four or five weeks ago, we’re not paying attention to anybody else. Now that we won a few games here and there the law of averages are that we have the opportunity to be in the hunt. There are so many things to look at – we’re 5-3, want that sixth win, we haven’t had much success against Plainfield North. A lot of things going into this game.”

Yorkville has only beaten Plainfield North once since joining the SPC West in 2019, that first year. Last year the Tigers handed the Foxes their lone regular-season loss, 24-0 on Yorkville’s homecoming game.

For its part, defending league champ Plainfield North needs this win to become playoff eligible after going 9-0 during the regular season last year.

“It’s definitely a game we’ve had circled on our calendars,” Yorkville senior Ben Alvarez said.

It wouldn’t surprise if defenses ruled the day. Plainfield North has given up just 81 points through eight games (the Tigers have only scored 82), while Yorkville has allowed 88.

“You look at the number of points they’ve given up, it’s pretty amazing,” McGuire said. “They’ve been consistent, they’ve got a formula that’s been consistent. I think they do a good job of getting you out of your comfort zone. They have a very aggressive defensive line, one can penetrate the line of scrimmage and No. 4 [safety Eli Liapis] is a difference-maker.”