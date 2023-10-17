Record Newspapers football notebook: Plano facing Week 9 ‘playoff game’ against Marengo

Plano coach Rick Ponx doesn’t need to be reminded about the stakes for Friday’s Week 9 game with Marengo.

The Reapers’ loss to Rochelle last Friday, coupled with Marengo’s 38-31 win over Sandwich on Saturday, has both teams with 4-4 records and needing a win Friday in Plano to reach the postseason.

“It doesn’t get any bigger for both teams,” Ponx said. “I think it’s good. You like playing for something late in the year, and this means something.”

Ponx said the mindset of his team has been clear ever since Saturday morning, even before Marengo went out and beat Sandwich.

“We’re treating it as a playoff game. We started Saturday morning with that in mind,” Ponx said. “The kids came in Monday excited for our meetings. For us it is a playoff game, we’re treating it like that, and talking about it in those terms with hopes of preparing for the next week.”

In Marengo Ponx sees a dangerous opponent that seems to be peaking at the right time. Junior QB David Lopez had a TD throwing, rushing and with an 88-yard kickoff return against Sandwich, and Senior fullback Isaac Anthony rushed for 188 yards on 27 carries.

“I think they finally figured out their offense,” Ponx said. “Their quarterback and running back are a very good tandem. They lost that all-conference quarterback from a year ago but they have found their dudes that they expected to fill those roles. They will be a tough team to shut out. That will be the battle, is if we can stop their offense and get Waleed [Johnson] going.”

Thrown out the records in Oswego crosstown

The 19th crosstown matchup with Oswego East at Oswego has a different feel in a few different ways. For one, it’s unusual for the programs to match up in Week 9.

The stakes are not super high. Oswego (5-3, 1-3) almost certainly has a playoff bid locked up, while Oswego East (3-5, 1-3) is almost certainly out. Neither team is in contention for a league title. A win or loss on each side doesn’t change any of that.

But the significance is never low when these sides come together.

“Two schools in the same community, a lot of good football, it will always be high intensity,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “Me and [Oswego East coach] Tyson [LeBlanc] talked about it over the summer, with our kids on the same youth tackle team, is that playing Week 9, how unique that would be. It’s like a playoff game for these teams before the playoffs roll around. We haven’t been in this situation. Every time these schools meet up, records don’t matter.”

Oswego won the first 15 crosstown meetings, but Oswego East has won two of the last three – last year, knocking the Panthers out of playoff contention.

Oswego could use a sixth win Friday to put itself in better position playoff seeding wise – a 5-4 record in Class 8A is never ideal – but Cooney isn’t getting caught up in that peripheral stuff.

“I have not looked at it this year; I know some of our assistants have,” Cooney said. “[Former Oswego] coach [Karl] Hoinkes taught me to literally take it one week at a time. Historically, yes, 5-4 might find yourself on a bus to Lincoln-Way East or Loyola, whereas 6-3 there are times in general where you could potentially win a game, but regardless we have a game on Friday. Oswego East is always hungry and ready to go. That’s all we’re focusing on.”

Sandwich moving ahead

Sandwich coach Kris Cassie was already looking ahead to Week 9 in the moments after the Indians’ 38-31 loss to Marengo last Saturday.

The Indians had a 23-22 lead early in the fourth quarter of that game on Parker Anderson’s 1-yard TD run, but Marengo took the lead for good on an ensuing 88-yard kickoff return for a TD.

“We have to put this one past us real quick, and we’ve got to learn from it,” Cassie said. “We’re really going to have to go to work this week and clean up our mistakes and get to it.”

Cassie didn’t have to ponder long what cost Sandwich at Marengo. Marengo rushed for 225 yards and converted on 7-of-9 third downs.

“Honestly, it was their run game today,” Cassie said. “We came out a little flat first half, definitely picked it up second half, but you know, it was a good experience for us. [Marengo ] coach [Paul] Forsythe is a heck of a coach, I’ve worked with him in the past. And they just played an excellent game against us. We just have to get better for next week. No excuses, we want to get that sixth win.”

That potential sixth win that would seal a playoff bid looks like a good bet, at 2-6 Woodstock North, but Cassie isn’t looking past anybody.

“Absolutely, you want great momentum moving forward into the playoffs,” Cassie said. “Woodstock North is no slouch. They’re a good football team. They got some good size, they play hard and they’re physical. We’ve got to have a great week of practice.”

-- Alex Kantecki