Dixon set to battle Byron for first conference title since 2001

Tyler Shaner and his Dixon teammates never doubted they’d play Byron for the Big Northern Conference championship Friday.

It was always the expectation.

“That’s been our mentality as a team,” said Shaner, Dixon’s senior quarterback. “To say we’re going to be the best that we can be.”

The Dukes made their intentions clear before the start of the school year during an all-sports meeting. When Dixon principal and football coach Jared Shaner asked the football team what it wanted to accomplish, Tyler Shaner said they wanted to win a conference championship for the first time since 2001 and a playoff game for the first time since 2017.

Jared Shaner said why not aim higher and reach for a state berth? He understood what this group wanted to accomplish.

Now with both teams set to meet in Byron with 7-0 records, the Dukes will get a chance to accomplish the first step of their mission.

“I have never been more excited for a football game in my entire life, and I’ve been playing since I can remember,” Tyler Shaner said. “This is the biggest game of my life up to this point, and I couldn’t be happier to be in this position.”

Dixon knows Friday’s game won’t be easy. Byron has been the standard in the Big Northern since 2017, when it won its first of four conference championships. The Tigers have made the playoffs each season since 2014, winning the Class 3A state title in 2021 and appearing in the 2018 and 2019 title games.

Byron hasn’t skipped a beat this season, either. The Tigers are averaging 63.6 points per game and allowing an average of 4.6 points per game with four shutouts.

Despite his team’s own perfect start, Jared Shaner knows the Dukes need to take their game to another level Friday.

“You just have to do your job every play,” he said. “Truthfully, you probably have to do it better, more consistently than you have any other week of the year since you’re playing the best team in the conference.”

Dixon has impressed throughout the season with its 7-0 start. The Dukes have averaged 40.9 points per game while the defense has allowed an average of 7.4 with three shutouts.

Jared Shaner credited the smaller senior core for bringing everyone together and bringing out each other’s best. Tyler Shaner said the group has played together since fifth or seventh grade and the Dukes know the ins and outs of each other, which is important in tight situations.

Dixon’s Aiden Wiseman finds opens field against Winnebago in Dixon this season. Wiseman will be a key player for the Dukes against Byron on Friday. (Alex Paschal)

Tyler Shaner has shown off his experience at quarterback, while running back Aiden Wiseman has led the way on the ground. Junior linebacker Eli Davidson has shored up the defense during his comeback season. He missed part of last season after tearing an ACL but picked up exactly where he left off as one of the best defenders.

“We’re just playing as a unit right now, better than we have in previous years,” Tyler Shaner said.

The Dukes are looking forward to a playoff-like atmosphere Friday and are ready to pick up an important win not only for the team, but the school and town. Dixon has appreciated the support it’s received up to this point, not only from team families, but Dixon residents who have traveled to support their team.

Now they’re trying to make some memories the town won’t forget.

“2001 was a long time ago. A lot of football has been played since then, some really good teams that just didn’t get it done,” Jared Shaner said. “Our guys certainly want to be the guys that do that.”