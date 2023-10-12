FND Team of the Week MVP: Lincoln-Way Central running back Anthony Noto

Lincoln-Way Central is headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and senior running back Anthony Noto is one of the major reasons why.

The Knights clinched their postseason bid, improving to 6-1, with a 31-14 win over Stagg on Friday night. Noto had three touchdown runs in the victory.

Noto was voted the FridayNightDrive.com Team of the Week MVP. Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Senior running back Anthony Noto of Lincoln-Way Central @LWC_KnightFB @LWCKnights is our Team of the Week MVP. pic.twitter.com/3QewMtCdrU — Friday Night Drive - Shaw Local (@FNDrive) October 12, 2023

Here is Noto’s Q&A with The Herald-News sports reporter Steve Millar.

Millar: It was a close game for a while Friday night, but you were able to score those three touchdowns to put the game away. How did you step up in that moment?

Noto: Once we were behind, I was like, “No, this has to stop. We’ve got to step up and put these boys down.’ I just started running angry and we were able to put the game away.

Millar: You’ve now clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2018. What does that mean to you guys?

Noto: A lot of these guys have been playing with me all four years here. So, to be able to go the playoffs with these fellas over here, it’s just great. I love it.

Millar: What has made this season so different from the past few, when your team struggled?

Noto: Everyone is invested. Everyone is willing to work. They’re willing to sacrifice everything just to play for this team.

Millar: You’re not the biggest guy at 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, but your coach (David Woodburn) says you play bigger than your size. Does being on the small side serve as a motivator for you?

Noto: It really does. I’ve got all these guys I’m going against who are much bigger than me and when I run one of them over, there’s nothing better than that. It’s the best feeling in the world.

Millar: When did you start playing football and have you always played running back?

Noto: I started tackle football in sixth grade but before that I played flag football since I was like 5 years old. Running back was always my position. I’ve just always loved running the ball. Running has been my favorite thing and just having that ball in your hands when you’re running makes it to so much better.

Millar: What do you think is the key for you guys to keep having success these last two weeks and in the playoffs?

Noto: Just keep doing what we’ve been doing. Stay invested, play as a team and good things will happen.

Millar: What do you like to do outside of football and school?

Noto: I like to snowboard and I’m pretty dang good at guitar.

Millar: Do you have a favorite song to play on guitar?

Noto: “Burn, burn, burn” by Zach Bryan.

Millar: What’s your favorite movie?

Noto: I’ve got to go with “Fight Club.” I have a lot of favorite movies, but if I have to pick one, I’ll go with that. I love those kinds of movies.

Millar: You’re stranded on a deserted island and can have an endless supply of one food. What do you pick?

Noto: Fettuccine alfredo.