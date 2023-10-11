Kane County Chronicle football notes: St. Charles East keeping perspective amid difficult season

Being 1-6 isn’t what St. Charles East – or any program, frankly – planned to be at this stage in this season.

The Saints still have a chance to play spoiler in the final weeks with games remaining against playoff contenders Geneva and Wheaton Warrenville South.

“It’s definitely been a disappointing year in terms of wins and losses, and anybody in our program would say that same thing,” Saints coach Nolan Possley said. “Overall, for us, we are a team that is built on a ton of pride, ton of pride in [being a] Saint.”

Despite the Saints’ current four-game losing streak, they are keeping true to their core four principles – opportunity, work, family and winning is guiding them the rest of the season.

“With that being our foundation – even with our record the way it is right now – I mean, just leaving practice today, our guys are as hungry as they’ve ever been to get after it this week,” Possley said. “String together those winning reps over these next couple weeks and see what happens on Friday, so they’re as excited as ever. It’s great to see how much energy they’re still bringing.”

The Saints had to quickly move on from a 54-0 loss to Batavia last week and now look to Geneva, who enters at 5-2. The Vikings need one more win to clinch their postseason spot.

“...These guys were high energy all day today, even this past weekend,” Possley continued. “I’m like ‘Hey, do you guys want to come in for a Saturday shakeout?’ just to go through a run-through. All the seniors [said] ‘absolutely, we want to spend time together’ I think it goes back to: We’ve been talking about building this thing on family so much that these guys are seeing the clock ticking, want to be together and keep working.”

Batavia newcomer Malachi Smith (center) runs a drill with his team during practice at the school on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

Malachi Smith getting it done in middle of Batavia’s defense

As a nose tackle, Batavia junior Malachi Smith is absorbing double-team blocks and clogging lanes for his linebackers to clean up the dirty work.

The stats don’t always paint the full picture of his impact on the field. It’s a role the junior has exceeded at since arriving in Batavia this past summer after moving from Texas.

Last week’s victory over St. Charles East is another nod to Smith’s impact to a vaunted defensive front-seven. Smith finished with six tackles, three of which were for loss, and two sacks.

“We had a really good week of practice and preparation to stop the run and focusing on stopping the run,” Smith said. “Everyone did their job and the key was to maintain gap integrity and not to give a lot of ground.”

Through seven games, Smith has 15 tackles, seven for loss. Batavia (6-1, 5-0) closes the season against Wheaton Warrenville South and Glenbard North.

“This is all the pay off from all the hard work I put in all year, and i’m still putting in,” Smith saiid. “And, now, we are nearing the end of the season ;so i gotta keep working so i can keep producing because there is always work to be done for me to get better.”