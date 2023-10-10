Suburban Life football notes: Back healthy, Nazareth’s Jake Cestone breaks out in big win over Brother Rice

Less than two years into his high school football career, Nazareth sophomore wide receiver Jake Cestone has experienced a full gamut of emotions.

First off, Cestone was promoted to the varsity in the summer before his freshman year.

“He earned being on varsity out of merit,” Nazareth coach Tim Racki said of Cestone.

Even Cestone, who had three older brothers play football for Lake Park, admitted he was shocked to be a varsity member of a state-caliber program.

“I got pulled up right way in summer camp,” Cestone said. “I didn’t know what to expect. All my brothers went to Lake Park. That came out of nowhere, but it was awesome to have that opportunity.”

Cestone flashed his potential early in his freshman year against Lemont, catching several passes for nearly 100 yards receiving in the Week 2 nonconference game home loss.

“I had so much adrenaline rushing through my body, but it was awesome,” Cestone recalled. “It felt great. You think you can hear the crowd, but when you are on the field you are so zoned in.”

Three weeks later, Cestone’s season came to a crashing end with a season-ending ankle injury, which he suffered in practice.

“It was no ordinary injury,” Cestone said. “It was really bad, but I had to keep grinding.”

Then, while nearing a possible full recovery, Cestone suffered a shoulder injury that led him back to another round of rehab.

“I was out another six weeks, which put me into a deeper grind and everything started adding up,” he said. “I was probably (out) seven months. I finally got cleared about a month before summer camp, around April or so. I was even going to do wrestling, but I got cleared in time to run track.”

During his rehab, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Cestone watched his teammates win eight straight games to capture the Class 5A state championship.

“I just tried to do whatever I could to help my teammates, even giving them gloves and hand warmers on the sidelines,” Cestone said. “It was hard emotionally sitting out. I was happy for my teammates and tried to do the best I could to help them every step of the way even though I couldn’t play. I spent a lot of time working out, went to the same PT company and person. My PT (trainer) pushed me hard, and my dad pushed me hard to get healthy.”

Last Friday, in a key game against Brother Rice, Cestone provided some help on the field with a breakout performance. He caught seven passes for 137 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted by a 52-yard TD reception to spark the Roadrunners to a 31-30 come-from-behind victory in a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Roadrunners (3-4, 1-1 CCL/ESCC Orange) have to beat Marian Catholic and St. Francis to become playoff eligible.

“Just knowing what we were up against in a great team like Brother Rice and we couldn’t afford a loss, I knew I had to step up and lean into the team,” Cestone said. “I knew our quarterback Logan Malachuk could get the ball to me and I had to get open. We had been practicing all week together.

“I’m extremely excited for our last two games. I’m just jumping up and down thinking about it. I’ve been watching film and scouting. I had so many talks with Coach Racki and my two injuries. I played two bad games and that took a lot to overcome. I was trying to regain chemistry with Logan and then I had a catch over the middle at Montini and my ankle went under the linebacker and my body went over him. I was on the ground for five seconds. I thought I broke my ankle again, but then I just hopped right back up and continued to play. That changed something in me.”

Racki agreed.

“I could finally see his explosiveness coming back (Friday),” Racki said. “He was back to his pre-injury self. He never had a major injury before, but he’s a mentally tough kid. Injuries are tough to go through. He broke through it finally. He got his confidence back and over the hump and now playing well for us.”

Downers Grove North quarterback Owen Lansu (1) releases a pass as Glenbard West's Ben Starmann (5) closes in during a game on Sep. 9, 2023 at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn. Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Downers Grove North looking to get back on track

Five games.

Five wins.

Downers Grove North started the season in impressive fashion, riding standout sophomore quarterback Owen Lansu and a solid defense. The Trojans opened the season with an impressive road win over St. Francis, beat rival Downers Grove South 35-13 and crushed Glenbard West 31-7 on the road.

After beating Proviso West and Oak Park-River Forest, the Trojans dropped a 32-21 decision to York in Week 6 and lost 17-7 to Lyons last Friday.

A big factor in the Trojans (5-2, 3-2 West Suburban Silver) dropping two games in a row stems from the absence of star running back Noah Battle, who rushed for 198 yards against Glenbard West.

“We hopefully will have him back soon,” Downers Grove North coach Joe Horeni said of Battle.. “It’s been tough on the team after starting undefeated. We played a tough game against York and then last week we kind of gave some things way by fumbling twice, a bad snap and an interception late. We have to focus on us and what we can control. Last week we hurt ourselves. We have to improve daily. The team is certainly disappointed but we had a good practice Monday and we’re excited to get back to work and flush that out.”

The Trojans play a West Suburban crossover road game against Hinsdale South (3-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The Hornets snapped a two-game losing streak with a 52-0 win over Proviso East last week.

“I like their scheme, but we haven’t seen a ton on them because we have no common opponents,” Horeni said of Hinsdale South. I like what they do offensively and defensively and they have some players going both ways, so they are tough.”

Extra points

Glenbard West snapped York’s 17-game winning streak with a resounding 28-7 victory last week…IC Catholic had nine players sidelined in last week’s defeat to Loyola, including star quarterback Dennis Mandala and Iowa recruit KJ Parker.