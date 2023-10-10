Record Newspapers football notes: Oswego East’s Christian Martyn welcomes heavy workload in comeback win

Christian Martyn did not have much time to recover from what was a physically demanding night carrying the football Friday.

He was in his car at 4 a.m. Saturday.

“I had to go to a wedding in Kentucky at 4 a.m. Got pretty beat up and got to recover in a car,” the Oswego East senior said. “It felt like I got hit by a garbage truck. Pretty banged up.”

Martyn, though, did not mind the physical toll a bit.

His yeoman 39-carry, 283-yard night, capped off by the winning touchdown and three subsequent carries on a clinching drive, salted away a critical 14-13 come-from-behind win at West Aurora. It kept Oswego East’s playoff hopes alive, which was all that mattered to Martyn.

“That is all I care about, especially being a senior,” Martyn said. “I’m not worried about what I did in that game, or my individual numbers. I want to play as much football as I can and extend moments as much as possible with guys I may never see again.”

Martyn’s usage this season has been primarily at linebacker for Oswego East’s defense. But with sophomore Jasiah Watson sidelined last Friday nursing an injury and senior Jaelen Hickman hurt during the game, Martyn’s number was called. Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc estimated that Martyn had more carries Friday than he had combined in the six games prior.

“I don’t think we anticipated [his number of carries] to be like that, but it was one of those things that the offensive line was doing a good job and we had to ride what was working,” LeBlanc said. “Christian just has a toughness about him. He is not a kid that will juke a lot of people but what he does do is runs really hard, he keeps his feet moving the extra two or three yards. At the end of the day he wore them down and he was able to break a big one for a touchdown and another for a big first down.”

At various points throughout a three-year varsity career Martyn has been called upon to contribute at linebacker or running back. LeBlanc rarely opts to play him significant minutes on both sides due to the physical pounding of the positions.

Martyn welcomed the heavy work load if it meant helping Oswego East (3-4, 1-2) extend its season beyond Week 9. The Wolves still almost certainly need to beat Yorkville and Oswego to qualify for the postseason.

“Definitely no, didn’t expect that many carries,” Martyn said. “We were running the same couple plays and it kept working. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it, that is what coach was saying. Big props to our O-line, they did a great job. Everybody was doing their job and the holes were opening up. They did everything for me, same for them.”

Yorkville’s Colton Spychalski (80) and Ryder Zeluff (20) celebrate a touchdown during the boys varsity football game against Oswego on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 in Oswego. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

Foxes dial right play at right time

Yorkville coach Dan McGuire picked the perfect time last Friday to reach into his offensive play calling bag of tricks.

A play after Josh Gettemy pounced on an Oswego high snap, McGuire dialed up a play he hadn’t tried all season. Luke Zook took a handoff and lofted a pass into the end zone where Colton Spychalski reached up and snatched it for a 17-yard TD midway through the third quarter of an eventual 17-0 Foxes’ win.

“First of all, the way the game was going, we always have five or six of those plays that we can call at any time,” McGuire said. “We practice them throughout the week and summer. In regards to that situation we were having difficulty in the red zone. I felt like some of our typical red zone plays were not being successful, credit to Oswego’s defense. We’ve shown varieties in unique plays.”

McGuire said the Foxes had practiced the play five to six times during that week, but he didn’t know if it had worked any of those times. It was Zook’s first pass attempt of the season.

“The other part is just by showing you’re able to do that, even if it doesn’t work, you hopefully loosen things up for your opponent,” McGuire said. “I told Luke, if it’s not open, throw it to the scoreboard. Being a gamer, he made a play. Colton, too, is a kid that was due for a big game. His strength is catching those high-point footballs.”

Plano posts second straight shutout

Plano’s 35-0 win over Harvard was its second consecutive shutout, and third of the season turned in by the Reapers’ defense. Armando Martinez had 10 tackles, Adrian Sosa and Noah Uhrich eight apiece for the Reapers, who also forced four turnovers.

Plano coach Rick Ponx was quick to dish out credit to his staff.

“I attribute that to [Plano defensive coordinator John] Clarke and the game plans he teaches,” Ponx said. “Nobody watches more film than him. He prepares and puts the kids in good positions. Whatever he teaches them on Monday they buy into quick. They’re doing a good job of knowing their assignments and keeping teams’ runs short, not giving up the big play. We also moved the ball the last couple games, which has helped keep the defense off the field.”

Indeed, the Reapers have put up a combined 54 points their last two games, both wins, after scoring a total of 29 during a three-game losing streak. To Ponx, it’s no secret where that success starts.

“We got the ball to Waleed [Johnson] and he’s been over 100 yards rushing the last two games,” Ponx said. “When he does that we come out on top. We knew this game we wanted to go outside and worked on a couple schemes. He had a nice 71-yard run. We have simplified some things for our kids, gone in with smaller play sheets knowing who to block at the point of attack and Waleed makes some things happen. He’s a special kid.”

Sandwich running back Simeion Harris avoids a tackle from Rochelle defender Ryan Senne during Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Conference action Friday night. (Russ Hodges)

Sandwich shows positives in loss, getting healthy

Sandwich coach Kris Cassie didn’t allow himself to get too down about his team’s 40-13 loss to Rochelle last Friday. The powerhouse Hubs’ program has been a playoff staple under head coach Kyle Kissack, and handed Sandwich (5-2) just its second loss of the season. The Indians weren’t helped by the fact that injuries limited them to 19 healthy bodies to go against a physical, run-heavy Rochelle attack.

“It’s the difference between a program like ours on the bounce back and a program like Rochelle that has had it running for so long,” Cassie said. “They had 50 some kids on the sidelines and we had 19. But our kids didn’t roll over and die – they battled for four quarters. A telling sign is Rochelle didn’t hit any big plays, their longest was 30 yards. We made them grind it down the field. Their line is so big and so strong. You can tell they have it going. When our schedule came out we knew there would be two elite teams on it, Richmond-Burton and Rochelle, and they certainly showed it.”

Sandwich is getting there. Cassie pointed out that this group, between JV football last year and this season, is 13-3 over its last 16 games.

The Indians had two kids return to practice from injury Monday, and expected to have another Tuesday. Sandwich travels to Marengo Saturday and can lock up a playoff bid there.

“We’ve played them before. Their coach is a very good coach and just a few years ago had them in the semifinals,” Cassie said. “We can’t take anybody lightly. That is the message, is that we have to be focused every single week. Week 1 was out first-round playoff game, and our kids have looked at it that way. They don’t like to lose and they don’t expect to lose.”