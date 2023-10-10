Herald-News Week 7 football notebook: Minooka looks to put it all together; Juan Rico’s big return

Coming off a 17-13 loss to Yorkville, Minooka was determined to get back on track Friday night against Plainfield North.

A dominant 27-3 win certainly did the trick.

“I think the way the offense and defense are starting to run together is good to see,” senior defensive lineman Cayden Garcia said. “Defense gets a stop, offense scores. When the offense is going down, the defense comes in and gets a turnover and then the offense scores. It’s just us being able to work together as a team.”

Minooka (5-2, 2-1 Southwest Prairie West) held the Tigers to 118 yards of offense.

“We challenged our kids up front to be physical this week and to be resilient,” Minooka coach Matt Harding said. “I didn’t think we played a good game last week, but when our kids show up, they show up.”

Harding thinks his team has yet to show its full potential.

“The key to the next couple weeks is clicking on all three cylinders,” Harding said. “Our offense wasn’t good in the first quarter (Friday), our special teams weren’t good all night, our defense was lights out. Earlier in the season, our offense was scoring a ton of points, and our defense was giving up some busted plays.

“I don’t think we’ve put all three facets of the game together, and when we do, we’re going to be pretty dang good.”

Rico’s return: After getting injured in the first quarter of a 17-10 win over Plainfield North on Sept. 15, Joliet West quarterback Juan Rico was out for wins against Joliet Central and Plainfield South.

The senior returned for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0 Southwest Prairie East) on Friday night, throwing for 259 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score in a 42-0 rout of Romeoville.

With its sixth win, Joliet West clinched its first playoff berth since 2019.

Joliet West's Juan Rico drops back to pass against Morris on Sept. 1. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Lincoln-Way playoff party: Lincoln-Way Central earned a playoff-clinching sixth win with a 31-14 decision over Stagg, improving to 6-1 overall and 1-1 in the SouthWest Suburban Red.

The only team to beat the Knights, Lincoln-Way West also is postseason-bound as the Warriors (6-1, 3-0) rolled to a 41-17 victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Lincoln-Way East (7-0, 2-0 SouthWest Suburban Blue) stayed perfect with a 32-6 win over Homewood-Flossmoor.

This will mark the first time since 2018 that all three Lincoln-Way schools made the playoffs in the same season.

Peotone’s big pass play? On a night Peotone gained 409 of its 423 yards on the ground in a come-from-behind 36-32 win at Streator, saying the Blue Devils’ lone pass completion might have been their play of the game might sound odd. It’s probably true, however.

Trailing 36-32 and with a third-and-12 at their own 14-yard line, Peotone QB Ruben Velasco – who had attempted only one pass to that point, a second-quarter incompletion – found a wide-open Chase Rivera in the flat. The running back scraped up the ankle-high pass and took it 14 yards for a first down, extending what proved to be the game-winning drive when Jayden Rodriguez scored with 31.5 seconds remaining.

The Blue Devils (4-3, 3-2 Illinois Central Eight) survived two Hail Mary passes into the end zone from Streator QB Christian Benning, the final one with no time remaining.

“That was a huge spot in the game,” Peotone coach Apostolos Tsiamas said. “It kind of felt like at that point, we got the ball back as deep as we were, ‘OK, we’re going to have to milk this thing down and find a way to score.’ You know, we only completed the one pass, but my god, it was a huge play, a great catch by Chase, and great execution by everybody around.”

Milestones in Morris: Morris quarterback Carter Button set a school record for career touchdown passes in Friday’s 48-7 win over Woodstock. The first of three Button TD tosses broke a tie with Todd Schultz at the top of Morris’ career list.

Later, Button hit AJ Zweeres for a 47-yard TD that allowed Zweeres to break the school’s receiving yards record, previously held by Jerry Mettille more than 50 years ago. Zweeres also has the career TD reception mark.

Also, running back Jacob Swartz went over the 1,000-yard mark with his 130 rushing yards, giving him 1,060 in seven games for Morris (7-0, 4-0).

Carter Button after Morris beat Richmond-Burton, 35-7, on Friday Sept. 29, 2023. (Rob Oesterle)

All or nothing: A look at Coal City’s results this season show that the Coalers are either going to win big or lose big. In its four wins, Coal City (5-2, 4-1 Illinois Central Eight) has outscored its opponents 220-26. In their two losses, the Coalers have been outscored 71-3.