BCR Week 8 notebook: From setback, Princeton’s Bennett Williams begins comeback

Princeton senior standout Bennett Williams had a successful knee surgery at the University of Iowa on Friday.

Two hours later, he tuned into the stream of the Tigers’ game at Bureau Valley just before kickoff.

He was up on his feet, wearing a shirt that read “From Setback to Comeback.”

Williams, an Air Force Academy commit, sustained a season-ending injury in the third quarter of the Tigers’ 28-6 Week 5 win over Sterling.

On Saturday morning, from the Stead Family Children’s Hospital that overlooks Kinnick Stadium, the Williams family got to watch the University of Iowa band warm up for the Hawkeye’s Homecoming game with Purdue.

His mother, Cheryl, said he started physical therapy Monday and is hoping to be at this week’s home game with Mendota.

Princeton senior Bennett Williams (51) is helped off the field by teammates Payne Miller (75) and Jack May (55) after injuring his knee in the Week 5 game vs. Sterling. (Mike Vaughn)

Three Rivers teams qualify for playoffs

Princeton is one of five teams from the Three Rivers Conference to have qualified for the playoffs through the first seven weeks of the 2023 season.

Morrison (6-1) was the first to have clinched a berth by winning its first six games.

Princeton (6-1), Kewanee (6-1), Newman (6-1) and Rockridge (6-1), which handed Morrison its first loss last week, punched their tickets into the playoffs with their sixth wins last week.

Around the area, undefeated Dixon and Stark County along Annawan-Wethersfield, Geneseo and Marquette, each at 6-1, have clinched playoff spots with their sixth wins last week. St. Bede gained its fifth win to become playoff eligible.

Hall and Bureau Valley along with Monmouth-Roseville and Sherrard, all at 3-4, would have to win their final two games to become playoff eligible.

League leaders

Princeton is heading to its sixth straight division championship in the Three Rivers Mississippi (East) at 3-0 with games remaining against Mendota (1-6, 0-3) and Hall (3-4, 1-3).

Rockridge slipped past previously Morrison last week to move into the driver’s seat in the TRAC Rock (West) Division. The Rockets improved to 5-0 atop the league, the Mustangs falling to 4-1.

Seneca (7-0, 5-0) downed Ottawa Marquette, 28-6, in a key matchup to take over sole possession of first place in the new Chicago Prairie League last week.

Marquette and St. Bede, who meet this week, Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington, all stand at 4-1.

Mautino making big returns for Aurora

Aurora University senior James Mautino, a former BCR Player of the Year from Hall was named as the Division 3 Special Teams Player of the Week. He had four punt returns for 220 yards and two touchdowns and returned one kick for 51 yards in the Spartans’ 91-0 win over Concordia Chicago on Saturday.

James Mautino

The two punt returns for touchdown is a single game AU record and he is now tied for most in a season with three.

The Spartans’ 91 points is the most scored by AU in program history, breaking the previous mark of 84 points 10 years ago.

Mautino was named as the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week the week before when he returned a pair of punts in AU’s 70-10 homecoming win over Eureka with one going 65-yards for a touchdown. He averaged 47.0 yards between the two returns.

Quick counts

• 124th meeting for IV rivals: L-P and Ottawa met for the 124th time Friday with the Cavaliers winning 24-19, their ninth consecutive over the Pirates. L-P leads the all-time series 69-50-5.

• Lena-Winslow sets record: Lena-Winslow set a new NUIC record Friday with its 26 win in a row. Galena previously won 25 games straight from 1997 to 1998.

Lena-Winslow is the defending Class 1A state champion and ranked No. 1 this year.

• Walther Christian expects to play: After three consecutive forfeits, due to lack of numbers, Melrose Park Walther Christian is expected to be back in action for Saturday’s Homecoming game against Westmont, according to principal Tim Bouman.

Walther Christian had to forfeit its last three games due a numbers issue, Bauman said, with an already smaller, younger team overcome by injuries.

Westmont also forfeited its Week 3 contest to Seneca, but has played the last five weeks.

• Bruins, Crusaders meet again: St. Bede and Marquette will renew rivalry for the first time in 12 years. The Bruins and Crusaders last played in 2011 before Marquette left the Big Rivers Conference for the Northeastern Athletic Conference. They are now members of the Chicago Prairie League.