Thatcher Friedrichs helping kick pediatric cancer to the curb with fundraiser

When he signed up to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, Sycamore kicker Thatcher Friedrichs wasn’t sure what to expect.

He set a goal to raise $500, with donors able to contribute a flat sum or an amount per kick he makes this football season to the pediatric cancer foundation.

“It’s really amazing, cause I didn’t know how this was going to turn out. Seeing how this exploded so quickly, it’s really awesome to see how many people are willing to do this for such a good cause.” — Trevor Friedrichs, Sycamore kicker

Heading into Week 6 with a game Friday against Kaneland, the junior has raised almost $1,800. His site lists nearly 30 donors.

“It’s really special,” Friedrichs said. “This makes me feel a lot closer to the people who have gone through with this. It really makes me excited I can do this to help all the families. I’ve seen what they go through.”

Through his kicking camp, Friedrichs learned about Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Earlier this year, his church took a trip to Give Kids the World Village in Florida, an 89-acre nonprofit resort that provides weeklong, cost-free vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families.

After the trip, Friedrichs said he knew what he wanted to do.

“A lot of my family friends have been affected by pediatric cancer, and we went on a mission trip with my church this year to Give Kids the World down in Florida, and that’s what it’s all about, helping kids with pediatric cancer,” Friedrichs said. “That really inspired me to do this.”

So he started his fundraising, setting his goal at $500. Some donors decided to pledge $1 and $10 for every kick he makes this year. The page is also littered with one-time donations ranging from $25 and $100.

Donors get their name on a certificate with a picture of a lemon on it, and that goes up on a wall at the high school.

Friedrichs missed his one field-goal attempt this year, but is 25 for 25 on extra point attempts heading into Friday’s Week 6 game against Kaneland. He has raised $1,765.

“Whenever I go out there, follow my routine, take a few deep breaths and think about how this can affect the families that this would go towards,” Friedrichs said.

After experiencing Give Kids the World, he saw firsthand what resources can do for sick children. That made him want to raise money on his own.

“We got to spend time with the families and help out the kids,” Friedrichs said. “It was really exciting to see how excited kids can be when something goes well for them.”

Donations can be made at alexslemonade.org/mypage/3444387.