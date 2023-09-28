FND Team of the Week MVP: St. Bede quarterback Gino Ferrari

Last week, the St. Bede football team began using a new look by putting two quarterbacks on the field at the same time, giving sophomore Gina Ferrari a bigger role in the offense alongside senior Max Bray.

Ferrari excelled as he completed 5-of-6 passes for 114 yards and a 60-yard touchdown, ran for 45 yards and two TDs and caught a 16-yard pass to help the Bruins to a 42-8 victory over Westmont in a Chicagoland Prairie League game.

Ferrari was voted by fans as the FridayNightDrive.com Team of the Week MVP, sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Ferrari answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

What will you remember most about Friday’s game?

Ferrari: Going into it, we knew we were going to be pretty strong out there. The first drive, we scored a touchdown right off the bat and knew it was going to be a good game.

What is your favorite thing about playing football at St. Bede?

Ferrari: I love being with all my friends and my brother (Seth, a senior linebacker) and just the environment out here.

What are some of the best traditions the football team has?

Ferrari: Definitely going to team dinner on Thursday nights before the game or if we have a Saturday game, going to team breakfast.

What is your pregame routine?

Ferrari: Go get some food before the game. Something light. Then just get ready and locked in.

What are some goals you have for yourself and the team for the rest of the season?

Ferrari: For myself, just get better as a player every day. For the team, get to the playoffs and advance.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Ferrari: Probably the Bahamas for the nice weather.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Ferrari: Chemistry.

If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?

Ferrari: My dad because he’s always there for me and gives good advice.

What’s a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Ferrari: Benchwarmers.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Ferrari: Tacos.