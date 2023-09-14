FND Team of the Week MVP: Genoa-Kingston defensive back Nolan Cline

Genoa-Kingston needed a win, and Nolan Cline did his part to make it happen.
The Cogs defensive back had six tackles and an interception in their 20-14 overtime win against Oregon in a Big Northern Conference showdown, improving the team to 2-1 on the season.
Cline was voted by fans as the FridayNightDrive.com Team of the Week MVP, sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.
Cline, a junior, answered a few questions from Daily Chronicle sports editor Eddie Carifio.
What stands out the most about Friday?
Cline: It’s just awesome to go out there and play with your teammates every day. The relationship that we have with our teammates is like no other.”
What does a perfect game look like to you?
Cline: I just do my job, do what my coach says and hope for the best.
Do you have any superstitions?
Cline: I wear these white leggings. I’ve worn them my whole life. I feel like I play better with them on.
What’s the last TV show or movie you watched and how good was it?
Cline: It was called The Arrow, and I like it actually. It’s one of my favorite shows.
What teammate inspires you?
Cline: Brady Brewick, for sure. He’s so uptight with everything we do, and he tries to make us better.
What’s the best way to celebrate a win?
Cline: In the locker room, listening to music, getting hyped with your teammates for sure.
What’s the best class in school?
Cline: PE, for sure.