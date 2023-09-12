Kane County Football Notes: Batavia, St. Charles North prepare for clash

It’s a matchup that needs little introduction in Kane County football circles: Batavia versus St. Charles North.

Since 2017, the final year of the Upstate Eight (River) Conference before realignment to the DuKane, Batavia is 4-2.

Last year’s 32-31 double overtime victory by the North Stars was defined by Drew Surges’ incredible touchdown run in the fourth quarter. In 2021, then-Batavia running back Jacob Hohmann’s touchdown run, after star Jalen Buckley sustained a first half injury, proved to be the difference in their 36-29 victory in overtime.

In the five-game pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Batavia narrowly pulled out a 21-19 victory in a defensive heavyweight fight. The year prior, Batavia running back Art Taylor’s third touchdown capped a furious fourth quarter rally for the 27-16 Batavia final.

In 2018, the season St. Charles North eventually placed second in Class 7A, the Bulldogs outlasted the North Stars in the final seconds 27-24. In 2017, the year Batavia won the state title, the North Stars spoiled their bid for a perfect regular season.

This season, anything can happen. Batavia (2-1, 1-0) and the North Stars (2-1, 0-1) know the stakes.

St. Charles North’s Anthony Taormina returns a kickoff during a game at Wheaton North on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

“Our guys prepare very well throughout the week,” Batavia senior linebacker Ben Fiegel said. “After last year, it’s definitely personal. Games like this are what we put in all the work for. Everyone is pumped.”

The Bulldogs feature one of the top offenses in the conference, headlined by three-year starting quarterback Ryan Boe. Boe has completed nearly 70% of his passes, has 728 passing yards, 122 rushing yards and a 6 to 1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Five receivers have caught at least five passes each.

“The most important thing in limiting their [Batavia’s] offense through the air is to not give space,” North Stars senior defensive back Jaden Harmon said. “And, to give good pressure up front.

“[Batavia has] some good athletes, but I think ours are just as good. I think our secondary is one of the best in conference. I would put us up against anyone.”

The North Stars, meanwhile, have a dynamic passing attack of their own with third-year starter Ethan Plumb at the helm. Plumb has 10 combined passing and rushing touchdowns.

“[The] key to [shutting them down is]:Just play our defense with discipline,” Fiegel said. “And, tackle relentlessly and viciously.”

Lesher producing plentifully for Marmion

Jack Lesher can let his production do most of the talking.

Through three games, the Marmion senior two-way standout has stuffed the stat sheet: 14 carries for 128 yards, three rushing touchdowns and four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is tied for second in tackles with 10, per Marmion provided stats.

“My production for my team is definitely something that is exciting,” Lesher said. “I love doing whatever I am asked to do for my team to help us win, and I am always wanting to get better. I am happy with how I have played but I still know I can do better.”

The Cadets (2-1) have shaken off a season-opening loss to Maine West with a pair victories over Chicago Leo and Curie by a combined 82-14 margin.

“The week one loss for us was definitely a reality check,” Lesher said. “Ever since that game, we have just been focused on one week at a time, and I believe it has helped us come together as a team. We are starting to really play to our potential.”

Another reason for their surge is the balanced, controlled play by senior quarterback Jake Sullivan. Through three games, Sullivan is 16 of 25 for 200 yards and four touchdowns.

“Although he might not have the most passing yards or touchdowns, he has been amazing all year,” Lesher said. “He is a great leader and is ready to do whatever is asked. He is going to have some really big weeks coming up soon.”