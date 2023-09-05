Record Newspapers football notebook: Once a ball boy, Sandwich’s Parker Anderson excited for Plano showdown

Parker Anderson had a front-row seat the last time Sandwich welcomed Plano to town for a varsity football game.

Son of former Sandwich defensive coordinator Chad Anderson, now the JV coach, young Parker was the team ball boy in sixth, seventh and eighth grade. He was on the sidelines for the 2017 game, the last time Sandwich hosted the ‘War on 34′ game.

“I just remember always wanting to be a Sandwich Indian,” Anderson said. “Being there Friday night, standing on the sidelines, every time I’d run out to get the ball I would imagine myself wearing the uniform and the helmet and the shoulder pads. It’s surreal to be able to do that.”

Indeed, Friday promises to be a special night.

The 111th meeting between Plano and Sandwich will be the schools’ first since 2019. The subsequent two scheduled games were canceled due to COVID, and Sandwich did not field a varsity team in 2022.

Now the Indians are back, the rivalry is back – and added to the buzz each team is 2-0.

“Everybody is excited,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be something really different. I know a lot of people are telling me they’re leaving the Sandwich fair to come to the game. I’m excited. I’ve been playing Plano since I was 8 years old, and this will be my last time.”

Anderson has filled out quite a bit since those ball boy and youth league days.

The 5-foot-7, 175-pound senior, who plays fullback and linebacker, cuts a powerful, compact frame, and it shouldn’t surprise when considering his off the field exploits.

Competing this summer at the USA Powerlifting Nationals in Salt Lake City, Anderson benched 330 pounds, setting a world record for his age and weight class. He qualified for the world championship that will be held this fall in Great Britain, which he’ll probably miss as it conflicts with the conclusion of football season.

Anderson credited Sandwich coach Kris Cassie for introducing him as a freshman to the weight room, where he was a regular there once the pandemic hit.

“Me and Marquette Academy’s Jacob Smith, we decided we’re just going to sacrifice 2-3 years and work hard when nobody is looking,” Anderson said. “I lifted weights, went to the track, did a lot of speed work. I’d sneak out at midnight when nobody is looking and run the bleachers. Once I started lifting I was like I’m really enjoying this, I’m pretty good at it.”

Pretty good at football, too.

Anderson has rushed for 136 yards over two games, part of a loaded Sandwich backfield running out of the wing-T that includes Simeion Harris, Nick Michalek and Diego Gomez.

“Parker has brought a serious work ethic to this team,” Cassie said. “He loves to lift, he holds himself and his teammates accountable and he hits very hard, too – he uses that strength well. As a fullback at the end of the game, he and Diego can wear people down with a full head of steam. It’s not fun to tackle him. His dad is a football coach and he’s a humble kid. He wants the team success.”

Cassie said his team is doing a good job not getting too extra amped for a game that certainly means a lot to both sides.

“I can’t say there is any extra energy,” Cassie said. “They have been very focused. They have this intent to show what they’re about, to work hard to improve their craft and stay dedicated and focused. We expect to have good practices the rest of the week and be prepared.”

Plano's Waleed Johnson (6) will be a player to watch this Friday when the Reapers visit Sandwich. (Katy Arnold )

Plano, Sandwich ‘mirror images’

Plano coach Rick Ponx said he’s been trying to downplay this Friday’s game at Sandwich, but the veteran coach doesn’t need to be reminded what’s at stake. This will be the programs’ first meeting since Ponx’s first season at Plano. Sandwich, which won that game 36-7, leads the series dating back to 1897 by a count of 55-51 with four ties.

“We’re excited to play in it,” Ponx said.

There are similarities between the two 2-0 teams besides the small batch of real estate separating the two schools.

Both hang their hat on running the football. And both have game-breakers out of the backfield, Harris for Sandwich and Waleed Johnson for Plano. Johnson ran for 210 yards in last Friday’s 29-0 win over Manteno, and that was with a 40-yard touchdown called back on a penalty. Harris, a junior, has gone over 100 yards in each of Sandwich’s first two games.

“I think we are mirror images of each other,” Ponx said. “Offensively we have superstar kids who can score and break it from anywhere on the field. Both defenses fly around to the football and pursue hard. I think it’s an evenly-matched game. If I was making the line, it would a pick ‘em. Very good teams, well-coached, I think our kids expect to win and they expect to win, too. We have to go in and take care of the football, no penalties, simple stuff.”

Noah Vera, Oswego claw their way to 2-0

Oswego senior Noah Vera, all of 5-foot-7, 165 pounds, perhaps is not the most striking running back from a physical perspective.

But, as opponents are learning, best not to overlook Vera and the Panthers.

Vera ran for 155 yards on 21 yards with a 35-yard touchdown last Friday in Oswego’s 31-7 win over Andrew, the Panthers’ second straight to start the season.

“The part I’m different as a running back is I hit the hole very fast out of my stance,” Vera said. “I’m not the tallest running back, but that is the best thing about me is my height. It’s hard for the linebackers to see me. I like my speed and I don’t like anybody getting in my way. If they do I’ll lower my shoulder.”

Oswego coach Brian Cooney described Vera as “shifty,” and had high praise for the work he put in during the offseason.

“He dedicated himself to the weight room, putting up some phenomenal numbers,” Cooney said. “He has a low center of gravity and he can bust it too with breakaway speed. He has that extra gear of experience, that extra burst as a senior.”

With the help of his dad, who Vera said also played in high school, he indeed put in the time.

“I honestly lifted a bunch of weights, did explosive workouts,” Vera said. “I would go to the field behind my house. I would do drills with my dad’s help, jump cuts, lifting weights so I can lay my shoulder down when I get out there.”

Oswego East takes step forward, ironing out ‘finer details’

Oswego East took a step forward in Week 2 – but a few costly mistakes contributed to its ultimate 20-18 loss to Lincoln-Way West that dropped the Wolves to 0-2.

The Wolves led the game 18-17 late into the fourth quarter until Lincoln-Way West kicked a field goal with two minutes left. But Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc listed a few other details that put his team in position to lose the game late.

“We had a couple penalties that cost us on some drives, a couple penalties on defense that extended drives, a blocked field goal was returned for a touchdown – there are some details that we need to clean but outside of that I feel good,” LeBlanc said. “We took a big step forward from Week 1 but didn’t do enough to take care of the part that matters most.”

The blocked field goal return, midway through the second quarter, was a 10-point swing. But the Wolves had just under 300 yards of offense and held Lincoln-Way East to under 200 while forcing three turnovers.

“Offensively I thought we executed at a higher level outside of a couple drives,” LeBlanc said. “Defensively we tackled better. The most important piece is we got better from Week 1 to Week 2.”