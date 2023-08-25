Five St. Bede players to watch for the 2023 season

Here are players to watch in the Bruins camp this year:

Max Bray (Sr., QB) - There will be a new slinger at quarterback for the Bruins this fall. Bray is a senior transfer from Aurora Christian, where he passed for 40 touchdowns and more than 3,700 yards the last two years. He also rushed for more than 800 yards with 10 TDs.

Grady Gillan (Jr., RB/LB) - The Bruins junior is the top returning tackler with 37 tackles as a sophomore.

Gavin Hahn (Sr., G/DT) - Hahn had a hand on both sides of the line for the Bruins last year.

Jake Migliorini (Jr., OL/DL) - Migliorini returns on both sides of the Bruins line, having played for the varsity as a sophomore.

Jake Migliorini

Seth Ferrari (Sr., RB/LB) - Ferrari will be counted on for contributions at running back and outside linebacker.

Keep an eye on: Joe Bima (Sr., OL/DT), Sam Bima (Sr., DT), Garrett Connelly (Jr., G/LB), Evan Entrican (Sr., E/CB), Halden Hueneburg (Jr., RB/CB), Mateo Pullara (Sr., OL), Hunter Savage (Sr., E/DB).