Ryan Jackson, in third season as Lyons QB, looking better than ever

Ryan Jackson has an abundance of big-game experience.

And motivation.

The Lyons senior quarterback is set to embark on his third season leading the program on Friday, when the Lions travel to Prospect for the season opener.

Jackson gained valuable experience during his sophomore season, earning key reps in some crucial games to build momentum for upperclassmen years. Jackson said those early snaps speeded up his progress, allowing him an insight into the varsity game at a young age.

”It helped a lot, just getting those early reps out of the way,” Jackson said. “The varsity game is a lot faster, so getting those live reps and that opportunity and going up against the best competition helped me a lot.”

A few days before the opener, Jackson can see the finish line on his high school career. His vast experience leading the Lions is a helpful tool for a team looking to win the West Suburban Conference Silver Division. He completed 162-of-243 passes last season at a 67% clip, for 2,029 yards and a single-season school record of 26 touchdowns on just three interceptions. Jackson also ran for five scores to lead the Lions to the Class 8A quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.

The Lions (9-3) suffered a 30-10 defeat to eventual state champion Loyola in the playoffs but return 13 starters, including all-conference wide receiver Noah Pfafflin, Travis Stamm and Jack McQueeney.

Lyons’ Ryan Jackson looks to pass against Plainfield North in round two of the Class 8A playoffs. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The scary aspect for the Lions’ opponents is Jackson, a steady and efficient player, said he’s a noticeably better all-around player this season.

”Starting last year also really helped me,” Jackson said. “I’ve improved a lot since last year, in my overall IQ, going through my progressions and pre-snap situations and reads. I look at coverages, where the safeties are and just the whole process. The game has changed a lot for me. It’s been a whole IQ shift, and getting all those reps helped me.”

Lyons coach Jon Beutjer, a former college quarterback at Iowa and Illinois, said Jackson is the ultimate team player who thrives off working hard.

”Ryan is a competitor and always working and looking for opportunities to get better,” Beutjer said. “He’s a student of the game. His strengths on the field are his ability to extend plays with his feet, his arm strength and accuracy and leadership.”

Beutjer said Jackson added many layers to his game since last season, namely his ability to not rush plays and become a student of the game.

”His decision making and going through his progressions and taking what the defense gives him has improved,” Beutjer said. “It really helps him to have a full year of varsity experience. He’s much more vocal this year and coaching and teaching his teammates and encouraging them as well.”

Jackson said Friday’s opener against the Knights, a traditionally strong program, represents a good test for him. He gained “10 to 15 pounds” to fill his frame out to 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, allowing him to absorb hits.

”I’ve added some strength and definitely the extra arm strength helps,” Jackson said. “I worked with a quarterback trainer a lot, especially on ball placement and accuracy. Coach Beutjer helped me a lot. He was a big-time quarterback. He’s helped me a lot with tips to improve my game, not only from the physical standpoint but mental too.”