Mendota featuring lot of new faces in 2023

Last fall, the Mendota football team had 14 seniors, the largest graduating class in coach Keegan Hill’s tenure.

And last year’s seniors filled a lot of positions.

“Those guys being gone will open up some roles for some new faces,” said Hill, who is entering his sixth season.

Offensively, the Trojans do return some key pieces in quarterback Justin Randolph and receiver Braiden Freeman.

Last season, Randolph completed 89 of 169 passes for 1,472 yards and 11 touchdowns, with Freeman catching 32 passes for 651 yards and four TDs.

Keegan Beetz, Aiden Tillman and Rhett Watson also will contribute at receiver.

“I’m a senior this year, so it’s my second year doing this,” Randolph said. “We passed the ball pretty well last year, so having another year of experience and having receivers like Braiden Freeman, Keegan Beetz and Aiden Tillman helps in the passing game.”

Keegen Stewart, Corbin Furar and Diego Sandoval will see time at running back as the Trojans look to replace Anthony Childs, who handled 66.6% of the team’s carries last season as he rushed for 1,190 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“We have a chance to be diverse in who’s carrying the ball,” Hill said.

Mendota lost a lot of size and experience on the offensive line, with only left tackle Gabe Vallejo returning. Angil Serrano also has some experience on the line, but it’s not yet determined which side of the ball he’ll play.

Joe Stewart is playing center, and Hill said he’s done well taking ownership of the line. Reese Lane, Logan Wujek and Nate Giberson also will play on the line.

“There will be a learning curve to it, but that’s to be expected,” Hill said about the new-look offensive line.

Last season, the Trojans didn’t have much trouble scoring. They averaged 34.9 points per game and scored in the 40s in three of their eight games.

“We were pretty diverse last year, and I think we have a chance to do that again,” Hill said. “Whether that’s the same run-to-pass ratio is to be determined. Every year we want to play to the kids’ strengths. Last year we were massive, so there was a game Tony Childs had 52 carries. Justin had a nice year last year.

“We want to continue to build on that.”

While the Trojans did a good job scoring last season, they struggled to prevent opponents from scoring. They allowed 44 points per game, didn’t hold any team to less than 23 points and allowed outputs of 70, 66 and 54 points.

“On the defensive side of the ball, we just have to keep working,” Freeman said. “We have to definitely be better than last year if we want to win games.

“I think our D-line is going to be better. I think we’re going to get to the quarterback.”

Freeman is one of two returners on defense, as he’s returning in the secondary, while Dean Gilbert is back at linebacker. Watson, Keegen Stewart, Gavin Evans and Brandon Leadley also will play defensive back. Playing alongside Gilbert at linebacker will be Furar, Sandoval and Wyatt Ossman.

Vallejo, Serrano, Joe Stewart, Mike Thornhill and Xavier Orosco will get time on the defensive line.

“We had 14 seniors last year,” Hill said. “Those guys were good at what they did, so that meant they got to play a lot. Now that they’re gone, new guys get to play a lot. There’s a learning curve.

“Absorbing what we want to do has been good. We’re not going to center it around one guy. It’s going to be a layered approach. So each layer taking ownership of their responsibilities is key.”

The Trojans will look to improve after going 3-6 last season.

“We want to play our best game every week,” Hill said. “We want to be as prepared as possible for Week 1, and however that goes — win or loss — we want to play better the next week. We want to start faster than we did last year. We did score a lot of points, but it took some time to get going. We want to get going faster in the first quarter offensively. We want to start fast on offense, then play complementary football.

“We want to be as competitive as we can possibly be.”