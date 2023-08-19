Entering new conference, St. Bede looks to continue run of success

This fall will be one of change for the St. Bede football team as the Bruins leave their long-time home in the Three Rivers Conference — previously the Big Rivers — to join the Chicagoland Prairie Conference.

“The biggest thing for me is we are losing Hall. They were a big rival for a long time,” junior lineman Jake Migliorini said. “But Marquette’s coming in now, and they’re our new rival. It’ll be very exciting to see some new teams and new competition and go to Chicago a couple times and play there. Our first game playing at a college field (against Tuscola in a nonconference game) is going to be fun.

“I think it’s just an exciting year. I don’t think it changes how we’re going to play. I think we’re going to come out and do the same things we always do. I think we’re going to be pretty good.”

Offensively, the Bruins have plenty of changes at the skill positions.

“I think the offense will be very good,” senior Hunter Savage said. “A lot of people are doubting us, but I’m not worried at all. I think we’ll do just fine.

“We have a couple good running backs on top of our good wide receivers and quarterback. I think overall, we’ll be pretty good. We’re going to have a really good run game.”

The Bruins lost two-year starting quarterback John Brady, who threw and ran for more than 1,000 yards last season, but replace him with 6-foot-3, 205-pound dual threat QB Max Bray, who transferred to St. Bede from Aurora Christian.

Bray threw for 3,747 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed for 716 yards and 11 TDs over the last two seasons while leading the Eagles to an 11-9 record and two playoff appearances.

Savage and fellow seniors Seth Ferrari and Evan Entrican will be Bray’s top targets, while Eustice said the Bruins will have “a lot of young kids filling in.”

Juniors Halden Hueneburg and Grady Gillan will play running back.

“We’re pretty smart,” Bray said. “We know what plays we’re running. As soon as we started Day 1 in summer, our guys were smart and already knew what they’re doing because they’ve been part of the playbook for so long. I’m learning, and they’re helping teach me more on the plays and what they’re doing.”

The offense will operate behind an experienced offensive line that lost just one starter in Ryan Migliorini.

Jake Migliorini and Mason Moreno will be the tackles, while Gavin Hahn, Joe Bima, Garrett Connelly and Mateo Pullara, a transfer from Minooka, will be in the mix at guard. Hahn was the team’s center last year and could be in that role again, while Pullara could also play center.

“Our O-line, we have everybody from last year coming back except one person, and we have a couple new kids coming in, and they’re filling up spots,” Migliorini said. “Our O-line is going to be really strong. We’ll give our new quarterback a lot of time in the pocket. We have a couple running backs stepping up this year.

“I think definitely our offense is where we’re going to dominate.”

Defensively, Sam Bima and several of the offensive linemen will see time on the defensive line. Migliorini could see time on the line or at linebacker.

“We should be able to rotate a lot of guys on the defensive line to keep them fresh,” Eustice said.

Gillan and Ferrari will lead the linebackers. Gillan is the team’s top returning tackler from a year ago, as he made 37 stops. Entrican, Hueneburg and Logan Pineda also will contribute at linebacker.

In the secondary, Bray and Savage will be key contributors.

“I really think we go stop every run game that comes at us,” Migliorini said. “We have three really good inside linebackers. They’re just hard-hitting kids. Our D-line is pretty strong. We have three big guys up there, and our corners are really fast. Hopefully, they can lock up the receivers. I think our D-line is going to crash hard and not give the quarterback much time, and the linebackers are going to come through on the run plays. I don’t think anybody is going to get through us.”

On special teams, Ryan Solimin will be the kicker. Solimin or Alex Ankiewicz will handle punting duties. Hueneburg, Ankiewicz and Savage are in the mix to return punts and kicks.

Despite the changes this season, the Bruins look to continue their recent run of success that includes a 5-1 mark in the spring of 2021 followed by 8-3 and 7-3 seasons the last two years.

“We’ve had a pretty good run here these last three years,” Eustice said. “This group of seniors, they saw it all. This group wants to continue that. When we go into a game, we expect to win every game. We really do. We’re not gonna be afraid of any of our opponents.

“We’re just going to go week to week and one day at a time and have fun and enjoy the journey.”