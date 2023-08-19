5 football storylines to watch in the NewsTribune area in 2023

The 2023 high school football season kicks off Friday. Here are five storylines to keep an eye on in the NewsTribune area.

Can L-P score more points, win more games with new offense?

The Cavaliers have used the triple-option offense for the past six seasons, and it has brought L-P success with three consecutive playoff berths and a 5-0 record during the COVID-19 shortened spring 2021 season.

L-P quarterback Brendan Boudreau (15) looks to pass the ball against Woodstock on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Howard Fellows Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

However, the Cavs have gone 5-4 in the last three full seasons and have been eliminated from the playoffs in the first round three times. L-P looks to take the next step as head coach Jose Medina takes over as the offensive coordinator. The Cavs are moving to a gap scheme offense that will still be run first but will be much more balanced after they averaged 183.6 rushing yards to just 32.9 passing yards per game last season.

L-P averaged 19.3 points per game in 2022 and struggled to score against top tier teams, averaging just 7.8 points in the five games it played against teams that advanced to the second round or deeper in the playoffs. Brendan Boudreau returns to lead the offense at quarterback, while seniors Ty Terzick and Adam Lane will anchor the offensive line.

St. Bede joins a new conference

The Bruins have left their longtime home for football in the Three Rivers Conference, which stemmed from the old Big Rivers, and have joined the Chicagoland Prairie League. The Bruins lose local rivalries with Hall, Mendota, Princeton and Bureau Valley but gain rivalries with area teams such as Marquette and Seneca. The new league gives the Bruins the opportunity for nonconference games and they have two good matchups this season with the season opener against Tuscola at Illinois Wesleyan University and a home game in Week 2 on a Saturday against Mercer County.

Hall looks to replace Mac Resetich

Last season, Mac Resetich turned in one of the most dominant seasons in school, and area, history as he ran for 2,227 yards and 30 touchdowns, returned four kicks and punts for scores and was a strong defender at safety as he carried the Red Devils to a 5-4 record and a Class 4A playoff berth.

With Resetich now playing for the University of Illinois, will the Red Devils be able to find enough players to step in to fill the void?

Joseph Bacidore and Braden Curran showed some promise as offensive weapons last fall as Bacidore rushed for 198 yards and five touchdowns, while Curran had four receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Both will get carries this fall, while senior Gianni Guerrini takes over at quarterback. Tristan and Aiden Redcliff also will see time in the backfield.

Princeton needs to replace Teegan Davis

Princeton has plenty of talent back from last year’s team that went 11-1 and lost to eventual state champion IC Catholic in a Class 3A quarterfinal in a game that many considered to be the state title game.

The Tigers return a veteran offensive line, led by Western Illinois recruit Payne Miller and Cade O’Dell, who also is getting college interest, along with receiver/defensive back Noah LaPorte, who has garnered Division I interest, among others.

However, the Tigers are missing a key piece as quarterback Teegan Davis has graduated and moved on to the University of Iowa. Davis threw for 1,638 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 766 yards and 17 TDs last fall.

Defensively, Davis will be missed as a lockdown corner, but the Tigers do return seven starters, led by Air Force recruit Bennett Williams. Even without a Big Ten Conference caliber player, can Princeton make another deep postseason run after reaching the semifinals in 2019 and the quarterfinals in 2021 and 2022?

Can Fieldcrest and Bureau Valley take a step forward?

The Knights were winless last fall aside from a forfeit and the Storm claimed just one win – 20-14 over Sherrard – but both squads were young and now return many key pieces that gained varsity experience. Among Fieldcrest’s returnees are WR/DB Jozia Johnson, RB/DB Eddie Lorton, TE/LB Jackson Hakes, OL/DL Aydin Stimpert and QB/DB Brady Ruestman, who each started every game on both sides of the ball last year.

Bureau Valley also returns plenty of experience, including senior linebacker Connor Scott, who’s been the team’s leading tackler the last three years, senior lineman Jon Dybeck and junior quarterback Bryce Helms.

After taking lumps the last few seasons, can the Knights and Storm improve their win total this fall?