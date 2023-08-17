Heralded Downers Grove North sophomore QB Owen Lansu set to make varsity starting debut

Owen Lansu’s big-time rep is missing one key ingredient.

The Downers Grove North sophomore quarterback is looking forward to ending that omission next week. Despite a growing reputation throughout the Midwest, Lansu has played limited snaps on the varsity.

On Aug. 25, Lansu is slated to make his varsity starting debut at small-school powerhouse St. Francis in the season opener for both teams.

Lansu gained valuable experience last season playing in a limited number of games, including in the final minutes of the Trojans’ playoff games.

“I think I got 20 snaps [on varsity] last season, getting in a few games,” Lansu said. “I’m super excited for the St. Francis game. I know a bunch of kids at St. Francis.”

At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Lansu possesses a rocket arm, unusual poise and football IQ for an underclassman. Downers Grove North coach Joe Horeni said he’s never handed the reigns of the QB1 spot to an underclassman in his coaching career – but noted Lansu is no ordinary sophomore.

“He’s super sharp, just getting the ball out in time in terms of where he’s looking,” Horeni said. “He’s really smart with the ball and making mature decisions. His arm talent is really good. A lot of college coaches came through here in the spring. They were all blown away by his arm strength and release. He’s very talented, but mental preparation is special, his character and work ethic.”

Ahh, that arm strength.

Lansu said he has thrown a football 71 yards – an eye-catching mark for a player so young.

He nearly won the starting job last season, but veteran senior Sam Reichert fought off the talented then-frosh to retain his starting job. The Trojans (7-4 last season) rode a strong defense to the Class 7A first-round playoff rout over Lincoln Park but dropped a hard-fought 24-6 decision to eventual state champion Mount Carmel in the second round.

“It was a true quarterback competition last year,” Horeni said. “It’s crazy to think about a freshman nearly winning it, but Owen started the entire year for the sophomore team as a freshman. He played in the first-round playoff game, and some in other games. He has to get used to the speed of the high school game. It’s different. He did a great job in summer camp this year. Sometimes we forget he’s just a sophomore. There’s a lot of hype around his arm talent, but he just turned 16 the other day.”

Lansu said he benefitted from watching Reichert lead the team last season, while also getting quality reps on the sophomore team.

“Last year at this time I just tried to do whatever I could to separate myself from Sam,” Lansu said. “We’re good friends and had a good relationship. We were not at odds with each other. I just tried to prepare for no matter what way they went. I gained a lot of experience practicing against our defense. It was elite last year. I thought our defense was one of the best in the state in Class 7A last year. Even during the season, I was practicing against them on the scout team.”

Lansu, who started playing quarterback in fifth grade, said he immediately started thinking about his sophomore season following the playoff loss to the Caravan. He’s motivated to start his career on a high note.

“I was sad for the seniors because I was with them the entire year, so part of me was sad the season was over but at the same time, I was super excited because I felt it was my time to go,” Lansu said. “I tried to carry that into the weight room during the offseason and grind it out. I think summer went great, especially learning a whole new offense. We’ve improved a lot as a team. I feel a little bit of pressure to be successful for myself this season, especially to help get opportunities to play in college. There’s a lot riding for me this season, but I feel confident what I can do and feel confident in my team.”